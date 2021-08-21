Trubisky shines as Bills roll past Bears with 41-15 win

On Saturday, Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime to give the Bills a chance at Tyler Bass' 41-yard field goal. Bass also added a 33-yarder.

Dalton finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards with a TD and interception. He played the entire first half.

Fields was 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards.

HOMECOMING

Trubisky met up with some old friends from the Bears prior to the game on the field, then came out and directed TD drives of 72, 64, 53 and 34 yards on the first four Bills possessions. Buffalo had 19 first-half first downs to just four by the Bears.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was a valuable option for Trubisky, as he hauled in seven receptions for 72 yards in the first half.

Buffalo went to Jake Fromm at quarterback in the third quarter.

BOO BIRDS

There's no doubt who Bears fans want as the starting quarterback. They were clamoring for Fields to play by the start of the second quarter as their team fell behind.

The first four drives Dalton led this preseason failed to gain a first down.