Tyler Smithpeters is the latest within his family to prove he can coach

Rookie, schmookie. The kid can coach.

First-year head coach Tyler Smithpeters has the demeanor of a 10-year veteran when patrolling the sideline and has the John A. Logan College men's basketball team off and running to an 11-2 start and national ranking heading into the holiday break.

"Everything is still a little new," he said. "You would be surprised how much difference there is moving one chair over (from assistant to head coach) on the bench. Fortunately, I'm surrounded by good people who have made my job a lot easier and the players have been laser-focused. The goal is for them to get better academically and athletically this school year, and ultimately, help us win a national championship. We will need a lot of luck for that to happen, but I like what I have seen so far."

The 28-year-old Smithpeters, who replaced his older brother, Kyle, now an assistant coach at the University of Missouri, had patiently watched his brother the last four years handle the responsibilities that come with being a head coach.

"I think being close to their age has something to do with my success, as well as understanding what they're going through as players - the daily grind the game takes on you physically and mentally. There are times when I am there to encourage someone and other times when I need to push someone in the right direction."

Smithpeters said he has regular conversations with both his brother and father, Randy, a recently retired Harrisburg High School head coach.

"We talk game strategy. I learn something new all the time from both of them," he said.

Smithpeters said he couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. The Volunteers have posted impressive wins over Mineral Area College (75-63), Three Rives, Missouri (99-95), Triton (61-50), Wabash Valley (82-65), Moberly, Missouri (71-56), and VIncennes, Indiana (80-64). Vincennes was undefeated going into the game.

One of Logan's two losses came at home to Indian Hills, Iowa (71-69). Indian Hills was ranked No. 1 at the time and is presently ranked fifth. The Vols are ranked eighth, but are expected to move up at least a couple of spots after being Vincennes, who was ranked No. 6.

"I think going 11-2 into the holiday break is pretty awesome," Smithpeters said. "Give all the credit to our guys. We have a lot of experienced players on the team and what impresses me is how unselfish they all are. About every game we have a different leading scorer. Everyone seems to be getting along well and these kids have a strong work ethic."

Smithpeters said he's too busy advising students during the day and preparing for practice session and games to worry about whether he deserves any attaboys for the job that he is doing.

"Like I said before, I have a lot of help - from Greg (JALC Athletic Director Starrick) and Keisha Rafe (administrative assistant in athletics) to fellow coaches Amanda Shelby, Kyle Surprenant, Taylor Siefert and Bill Burnside. If I have questions, they don't mind helping me out. I think it's also a plus that I am familiar with so many of the employees at the college having served as an assistant coach the last four years."

Smithpeters said the Vols have rescheduled a home game with Three Rivers for Thursday, Jan. 5.

"Of course, it would be great to get back to Nationals again this year, but there is a lot of basketball to be played this season," he said. "We're just working hard and taking it one game at a time - making a statement and then moving on to the next game. I am definitely looking forward to the second half of the season. It should be a lot of fun."