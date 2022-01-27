UIC becomes 12th member of the Valley

One of the worst-kept secrets in the Missouri Valley Conference became official Wednesday when the University of Illinois-Chicago became the conference's 12th member for the 2022-23 school year.

UIC presently plays in the Horizon League and is 7-10 overall with a 3-5 league mark going into Thursday night's game at Detroit. The Flames are coached by Luke Yaklich, a former Illinois State assistant who's in his second year at UIC.

UIC debuted in Division I in 1981 and was originally a member of the Mid-Continent Conference until 1994, when it moved to the Horizon. The school sponsors 16 sports but does not play football.

UIC is the fourth Illinois school in the MVC, joining SIU, Illinois State and Bradley. It's the third school that will join the conference for 2022-23, joined by Belmont and Murray State from the Ohio Valley Conference.

UIC is the largest college in Chicago with more than 34,000 students and is located in the southwest part of the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0