UNI game most important for Salukis

Moments after SIU came from ahead to lose at South Dakota last Saturday, the Twitter coaches came out in droves.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if they wound up 6-5,” said one.

“Might not win again this year,” exclaimed another.

“Amazing how they always blow games against weak teams,” a third said.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU football aims for playoff spot this week The focus the Salukis have shown the last five games has been impressive. If they can show it for the final four games, they’ll put themselves in the best position to make the year’s last month a December to remember.

All those things might just happen. That’s the beauty of sports. There’s no script to be followed religiously every week. If there were, you think the Salukis would have beaten North Dakota State 38-14 back in February 2021? For that matter, you really think Illinois would be 6-1 in football – and probably should be 7-0?

The point is, stuff happens. Yes, South Dakota was 1-5 going into last week’s game and scored a whopping 37 points in its five losses. No, SIU shouldn’t have coughed up a 21-7 second quarter lead after dominating the Coyotes statistically.

But again, stuff happens. It was just a year ago that South Dakota was a playoff team, one the Salukis beat on the same field to advance to a second round beatdown from North Dakota State. Its coaches recruited those players for the express purpose of winning, not just to be a pesky opponent.

Things came together for the Coyotes in the second half. They found an offense behind a backup quarterback playing his first snaps of the year. Their defense figured out a way to stop an SIU attack that mostly did what it wanted in the first half.

Sports Column: Bucky Dent: SIU football team needs to stay the course Back in 2010, I was covering Virginia Tech football for a website in the Tri-Cities of east …

Saluki players and coaches had no problem admitting after the game, as well as this week, that losing to South Dakota was a disappointing outcome. No matter the circumstances, if you’re a good team, you shouldn’t hack up a fourth quarter lead against a 1-5 opponent.

The other thing to remember about that game is this: It’s over. It’s not coming back. The only thing SIU can control is its next game. As we touched on earlier this year after the 64-29 season-opening defeat at Incarnate Word, players and coaches tend to put the results of a previous game on the back burner pretty fast.

There’s another opponent for the Salukis Saturday. Northern Iowa is 4-4 overall, 3-2 in the Valley and aching for a win to keep its own playoff hopes alive. The Panthers are 4-1 in their last five games, although none of the wins are against a team on the right side of .500.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How SIU football reaches next level Hopes are high for SIU’s football team this year and they should be, since they return 14 st…

SIU coach Nick Hill likes to characterize every game as a one-week season. This one is the Salukis’ most important game of 2022 and not just because it’s the next one. This is the difference between being 6-3 going into the bye or being 5-4 and looking down the barrel of NDSU and Youngstown State to finish the season, needing two wins to feel secure about a playoff spot.

I’m not as certain this week as last week that 6-5 would get SIU into the field. Seven wins would for sure, particularly if one of them is NDSU. Eight would earn the Salukis a home game on the first weekend of the FCS playoffs.

Realistically, every goal the team’s set for itself is still within reach, except the MVFC title. It’ll take three wins and an SDSU loss for that to happen. Stuff happens all the time, as we’ve talked about in this column, but the Jackrabbits losing any of their final three games would be very surprising.

Anyway, what about Saturday, you ask? OK, here you go. From the semi-educated guess department, in a tight one, SIU 31-27.

Either way, it will be fun to find out what happens. Because that’s what sports are supposed to be, after all.

--Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.