Variety, community helped turn Southern Illinois into pro wrestling hot bed

On the June 22 episode of All Elite Wrestling’s Wednesday Night Dynamite, Bryan Danielson said: “This week is a great week to be a professional wrestling fan.”

He was promoting AEW’s upcoming show, Forbidden Door, ran out of Chicago’s United Center alongside the biggest wrestling promotion in Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling. But Danielson could have taken the opening line of his promo a bit further – there may be no better time to be a pro wrestling fan than the present.

“I think wrestling is at an all-time high right now,” Zach Sommer, who runs Anna Fight Underground Hardcore said after its Chokepoint show on Thursday. “I mean, it’s always been cool, but it’s ‘cool’ again, you know what I mean.”

While major population hubs like Chicago, Los Angeles and New England remain the major players in the pro wrestling landscape, Southern Illinois has carved out a spot for itself in the wrestling world as well.

It started six years ago when Tyler “Heath” Hatton opened the doors for what would become the Stride Pro Wrestling school. Initially, Hatton wanted a place locally where people could train to be wrestlers after having to travel over three hours himself when he started. But he also wanted to try starting a sustainable wrestling promotion in an area that hadn’t had one.

“When I started Stride, I’d been a part of four companies that had failed in Southern Illinois. I was part of companies that drew 10 people. I was at a show in Carbondale that drew eight paid people. A lot of companies tried to run in Southern Illinois and failed,” he said. “What I’m most proud about is that we’ve been going for six years and when we started, there were no companies in Southern Illinois – the closest you had to go was St. Louis… Now, the first weekend of the month, there’s Stride. The third week they’ve got Mount Vernon for IWA (Productions) and the last week of the month, they’ve got Anna Fight Underground. So that’s three places they can wrestle at locally that started because Stride was successful.”

While the success of Stride has helped the other promotions in the area grow, it’s also because of the willingness for all of the promotions to cooperate with each other.

“There are relationships between all the companies in Southern Illinois. There’s not some nasty rivalry or anything like that,” Kevin Hunsperger, ring announcer and general manager of Stride, said. “We all work together and have an agreement that we’re not going to sabotage or take away from each other because then you’re just hurting the fans. You will see fans here at a Stride show and then at an IWA Productions show and then at an Anna Fight Underground show and then over in Cape (Girardeau) for a Cape Championship Wrestling show. That’s the beauty of it – fans here want to see wrestling.”

And there’s certainly no shortage of wrestling to see.

Making it on the indies

For almost all of the 21st century, if you wanted to earn a living as a professional wrestler, you needed to find a way to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). There were some prominent independent promotions like Ring of Honor, but it wasn’t seen as a viable career. But in 2019, AEW was founded, in part by Tony Khan, son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, but it was the involvement of Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks), Kenny Omega and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes that made it interesting.

Omega and the Young Bucks had been making a name for themselves outside of WWE for years, with the Bucks in particular making independent wrestling a viable means of income. Rhodes famously left WWE due to creative differences and a belief that he could make himself a bigger star elsewhere. His return to WWE at this year’s Wrestlemania proved it.

But even if the national television stage of WWE or AEW isn’t in a wrestler’s future, there’s still plenty of options on the independent scene now than there was five years ago. Places like Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) have made use of social media and an exploding interest in wrestling globally to put up viewership numbers previously unheard of for indie wrestling. And that success is trickling down to promotions like those in Southern Illinois.

“There are good and bad things about the Internet Wrestling Community because it gives everyone a voice. Some are going to use that voice to be negative and bring down others and others use that voice to promote the product. There is so much to consume and fans can make those choices,” Hunsperger said. “The bottom line is – we have had a handful of guys who have been on national television – WWE, AEW, AEW Dark. That’s the beauty of it too. For so many years, it was just WWE and they had that monopoly. Now with GCW and New Japan and of course AEW, it’s giving the guys on the independent scene an opportunity and maybe a new hope to take their craft and put it on a bigger stage.”

And while Hunsperger admits you won’t see names like current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley or WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns at these local shows, some names making waves in places like GCW and elsewhere do show up from time-to-time. At AFU Hardcore’s show on June 30, the card featured Billie Starkz, John Wayne Murdoch and “Mad Man” Pondo – the former two wrestled on a GCW pay-per-view on July 3 in Evansville and the latter of which is a legend in the hardcore wrestling scene. Meanwhile, Anna has also brought in other deathmatch legends like Nick Gage, Shlak and New Jack while IWA Productions in Mount Vernon recently brought in NWO member Buff Bagwell for an event at the end of June.

But it isn’t those big, national names that make the wrestling scene vibrant in Southern Illinois – it’s the hometown kids.

Keeping it local

The main reason Hatton opened his training school before even thinking of running a monthly show was because he wanted to raise a group of talented, local wrestlers. Now, it’s that local talent that’s formed the building block for Stride and the rest of the scene.

“The other companies (when I started out) would not book these guys and that’s what made me so mad. I would push for these companies to book these guys with me and they wouldn’t book them. They wanted to book guys from further away who are great wrestlers but you have to understand that our fans see these guys at Walmart or at the pizza place in town. They can connect with them,” Hatton explained. “We try to tell stories and our fans get behind those stories and they get behind the people. That’s what’s important – I use majority local talent. I don’t bring in guys from far away. I use these guys who trained here and they’re local and I want to give them a place where their families and friends can watch them perform.”

And that’s paid off not just in the form of the fan’s connection to the men and women in the ring, but has also led to some of the fans working their way through the Stride school and getting in the ring themselves.

“We’ve gone back and seen pictures of some of our guys in the crowd clapping hands with some of the Stride guys coming to the ring,” Hunsperger said.

Hunsperger compares it to the old territorial days of wrestling.

“People stay for a while. Some have been here since day one and some have joined us along the way, trained and gotten their time in the ring.”

Building a community

If the Southern Illinois territory is built on anything, it’s on collaboration. Hatton has channeled his frustration with other promoters not wanting to book his guys into a concerted effort to getting guys experience in the ring and putting out the best performance for the fans.

“I know there’s a couple of promotions around here that will stop these younger kids that work here from working with them and I think that needs to go right out the window,” Cash Borden, who wrestles for both AFU Hardcore and Stride said. “Luckily, Tyler and everyone over at Stride is 100% behind that. Like I said, a lot of promotions around here won’t cross promote at all. That’s what we should – we’re in the business of giving these fans a show, so why not keep that show and these stories consistent? It’s only right.”

Sommer agrees.

“I think everybody’s got a good working relationship with each other,” he said. “There isn’t any egos or anything like that. There’s a lot of talent that we can use from different promotions.”

And that experience has carried over to the fans, who, Borden points out, are the only reason they’re able to do what they love to do in the first place.

“We had fans that are local and want to see the violence that we’ve put on now for nine shows,” he said about the Chokepoint crowd. “It’s just the dedication from them. If it wasn’t for them, none of these promotions would be around here.”

Current Stride World Champion Dexter Roswell is maybe the face of the cooperation between communities. He works for five different promotions in the Southern Illinois extended area, despite starting out thinking he would just stay in his comfort area.

“When I first started, I was just going to stick with my home company here at Stride. I didn’t have an intent to go out to these other companies and wrestle,” he said. “Around 2019, I started picking up and now, starting this month, I’m going to be working for five different companies each month. So it’s not a lot of free time, but I’d rather have it that way.”

At six years, Stride is one of, if not the, longest running promotion ever in the Southern Illinois region. The fact that a number of other promotions – including Cape Girardeau’s Cape Championship Wrestling – have sprung up since then is Hatton’s biggest point of pride, even if he can’t fully explain how they’ve pulled it off. One thing that has helped, however, is the variety of wrestling offered by each promotion.

Spice of life

Stride Pro Wrestling will fully admit that it goes for a family-friendly approach to wrestling, more comparable to what WWE puts on TV weekly than what Extreme Championship Wrestling (AFU Hardcore’s inspiration) was airing in the 90s. AFU Hardcore revels in the blood and the violence that a certain sect of wrestling fans enjoy – and they welcome those fans to be a part of the fun with its “Fans Bring the Weapons” events. Having that sort of dichotomy has been essential for both of their success.

“That’s life – the good with the bad, the ugly with the beautiful. Right now, you’re showing both sides of the spectrum, man,” Borden explained. “You see the family-friendly Stride and you see the blood-bath that’s known as AFU Hardcore.”

Hatton, who is friends and trains with the owners of AFU Hardcore, admits that he loves all styles of wrestling, but with him being a school teacher and a parent, opts to go with the style that appeals to families, but he’s happy there are avenues for people to get their fill of hardcore wrestling.

“It’s important to have variety and give these people a place to go. I’m friends with the owners of Anna Fight Underground, trained with them,” he said. “I do whatever I can to help them out because I’ve seen too many companies fail around here.”

There may be no better example of that variety than Borden himself. At AFU Hardcore, he’s cheered as a hero while being booed as a villain in Stride.

“If you go watch Cash at Anna Fight Underground, he’s going to be a bloody mess. He’s going to have an inappropriate shirt on and he’ll be doing some violent stuff. You come watch him at our show and he’s a completely different person – he’s still his character but he’s a completely different person,” Hatton said. “It really shows you how talented these guys are. You hear people talk about how you can’t get over unless you cuss or whatever. Well, at Stride, with the guys who do both, it really shows you how talented they are.”

For his credit, Borden enjoys playing both the babyface and the heel.

“It’s just who I am. I get asked a lot if I’m a good guy or a bad guy and I’m just me,” he said with a smile. “If they’re going to love me, they’ll love me and if they’re going to hate me, they’ll hate me. But if they are going to hate me, I’m going to give them a reason to.”

Charity work

Stride is all about building communities, but not just the wrestling community. Since it formed six years ago, Stride has worked with local schools, families needing assistance with medical bills or people trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after a natural disaster. Hunsperger estimates they’ve raised nearly $100,000 in that time.

“It’s schools that maybe want an unconventional way to raise funds – something more than kids going door-to-door selling magazine subscriptions or candy bars. We promote it on our social media but the schools are really good about it,” he said. “If it’s for the PTO, they’ll get the parents there and they’ll pre-sale tickets. A couple of them, we’ve had 600 people in the school gyms coming in and supporting. Some will pitch in and bring in a named talent that’s on the independent scene and pay a little extra for that.

“Obviously, wrestling isn’t for everyone, but especially those school events when the teachers get involved and have a match as well -- everybody wants to see the principal smack some jabroni wrestler around and they come out and support it.”

For the wrestlers on the card, those shows might not generate a paycheck, but it’s a chance to get reps in the ring and maybe make some new fans.

“I think that’s been the beauty of this where people come out and see a fundraiser and then they’ll message the page asking when our next show is because they want to come. It’s something that’s been very near and dear to me for the last six years – coming in as the ring announcer and now doing the GM stuff,” Hunsperger said. “It’s a great product, great people behind the scenes. They’re sometimes mean in the ring, but everybody comes together. Those fundraisers – a lot of times people don’t get paid for those. They come in and do it and volunteer their time. They’re giving back and supporting the communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0