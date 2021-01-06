Voices of stalled season | Carbondale's Luke Daly making best of lost wrestling season

Daly understands a long offseason means more time to let his training slip. One of the most difficult factors he’s faced is managing his weight and finding the right ways to work out in winter.

“This whole process has been physically and mentally challenging, so I’ve had to find ways to get better without practices,” Daly said. “Maintaining your weight is already difficult during the season and now not having practices makes it even harder. My method has been running and shadow wrestling with a partner that I’m in close contact with.”

Daly continues to work on different techniques including his High-C takedown and Sweep Singles. During it all he remembers the lessons learned from his high school coaches, Jerry Richards and Dennis Ragan.

Daly acknowledged he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for their mentorship.

“I can’t even begin to express how much my coaches have helped me,” Daly said. “I owe a lot of my wrestling techniques to them, and Jarod Ragan too, who I practice with a lot.”

When Daly isn’t focusing on sports he’s playing the trombone, which he has done since the fourth grade. It seems he has all of his eggs in one basket to make the right college choice for him at the end of his senior year.