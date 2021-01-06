Voices of stalled season | Carbondale's Luke Daly making best of lost wrestling season

CARBONDALE — Luke Daly wanted his senior wrestling season more than anything. The COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.
Standing at 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, Daly’s goal entering high school was to win a state championship. His goal was within reach last season, but the only wrestler standing in the way was Marian Central Catholic’s Dylan Connell — a three-time state champion.
Daly’s loss to Connell in the semifinals left a chip on his shoulder. A chip that he was eager to shake until his wrestling season was pushed to the summer as a ‘higher risk’ sport according to IHSA guidelines.
But a pandemic isn’t going to get in the way of Daly’s goals. Instead, he’s appreciating the little things, like spending more time with his family and preparing for college.
“If there’s been one positive with this pandemic then at least it’s brought my family and I closer together,” Daly said.
Daly is the son of John and Reona Daly. He’s grown accustomed to being the middle child of the family, with his older sister Kellyn (20) attending Loyola University Chicago and his younger brother Connor (12) going to Unity Point.
One of Daly’s fondest memories is being introduced to wrestling in kindergarten by his father, who also wrestled in high school. Fast forward 13 years and Daly has found a great deal of success competing.
In three years of wrestling varsity, Daly has been named to Second-Team All-Conference as a freshman, First-Team All-Conference as a sophomore, and First-Team All-Conference as a team captain in his junior season. Not too shabby for a kid that entered high school weighing in at 132 pounds.
The reason Daly is earning interest from Division I and Division III schools is credit to his hard work. He packed on roughly 30 pounds of muscle in-between his freshman and sophomore year by weight training, both by wrestling and playing football. Being a multi-sport athlete is never easy, which is why Daly gave up playing baseball after his sophomore year, but it’s helped him in the long run with wrestling.
Daly’s determination has led him to visits with DIII schools such as North Central College (Naperville) and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The two DI visits he anticipates the most are with Michigan State University and the University of Buffalo.
Even though pandemic guidelines are keeping Daly away from visiting his top college options, he’s still managing to find positives in a difficult situation for all senior athletes.
“In a way, this pandemic has given me a little bit of a break from wrestling to focus on other aspects of my life,” Daly said. “I’m trying to recenter my focus on wrestling and take the positives as they come.”
Daly understands a long offseason means more time to let his training slip. One of the most difficult factors he’s faced is managing his weight and finding the right ways to work out in winter.
“This whole process has been physically and mentally challenging, so I’ve had to find ways to get better without practices,” Daly said. “Maintaining your weight is already difficult during the season and now not having practices makes it even harder. My method has been running and shadow wrestling with a partner that I’m in close contact with.”
Daly continues to work on different techniques including his High-C takedown and Sweep Singles. During it all he remembers the lessons learned from his high school coaches, Jerry Richards and Dennis Ragan.
Daly acknowledged he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for their mentorship.
“I can’t even begin to express how much my coaches have helped me,” Daly said. “I owe a lot of my wrestling techniques to them, and Jarod Ragan too, who I practice with a lot.”
When Daly isn’t focusing on sports he’s playing the trombone, which he has done since the fourth grade. It seems he has all of his eggs in one basket to make the right college choice for him at the end of his senior year.
As far as sports go, he remains undecided for college, but he has been looking at a potential career in business. While he’s focusing on his future, the thought of a state championship might still sit in the back of his mind. However, he’s ready to put that behind him to focus on the next positive.
“Placing at state last year would be a good way to go out if it was my last opportunity to wrestle in high school,” Daly said. “It’s definitely not how I envisioned it ending, I wanted to win, but if that’s the way it goes then so be it.”
Winning state or not, Daly will remain the same leader.
“I like to tell people that I’m a wrestler when they ask me to describe myself,” Daly said. “I just love the team aspect of holding everyone accountable for their actions. I just want to be there for my team during a difficult time like this.”
