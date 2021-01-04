Voices of stalled season | Mount Vernon's Prost staying ready for senior basketball season

MOUNT VERNON — Carson Prost has a lot of qualities that his coaches and teammates love.
Patience is one quality that flies under the radar for the 6-foot-3 senior after being forced to miss out on his junior baseball season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Prost described his experience as a situation where he didn’t know what was going on or what to expect. One way he’s worked through it is by staying ready for his senior basketball season with hopes of landing a college offer one day.
“I’ve got a gym membership here in Mount Vernon that has helped keep me in shape during my off-time,” Prost said, giving Funxional Fitness a shoutout. “I’ve looked into sports management among other things that I’d like to study in college. I’ve been able to talk to a few colleges, but I don’t have a decision yet.”
Prost leans towards playing basketball in college rather than baseball. If he had the choice he would follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps of playing guard for Tar Heels coach Roy Williams at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. If things go right, Prost has an illustrious NBA career and then retires for an MLB gig much-like Jordan did.
But for right now, he’d settle for his senior season in high school.
“Any college team would benefit from Carson Prost being a part of their program,” said Mount Vernon baseball and newly hired basketball coach Tim Holloway. “Carson is intelligent, hard working and competitive which is a lot of fun to be around when you put those attributes together.”
The senior is as good in the classroom as he is on the basketball court with a 4.1 GPA that he attributed to his mom, Nikki Bauer-Prost, who is head of the math department at Mount Vernon Township High School. His father, Brian Prost, also played high school basketball, making sure his son had a ball in his hands at a young age.
Prost earned much of his love for basketball from his grandfather, Bob Bauer, who was attending Mount Vernon basketball games before Carson was even born.
“I think Carson is a guy who has been put through a really rough situation with COVID-19,” Holloway said. “The first thing I did was talk to him and the seniors about taking ownership with the challenges ahead. I’m proud of the way they’ve stayed positive and engaged not only through COVID delays, but through a coaching transition as well.”
This year was an opportunity for Mount Vernon to build off of back-to-back 17-plus win seasons where Prost and fellow Rams seniors, Quami Rudd and Dylan Harkins, were ready to lead the team after three former starters graduated in 2020 including Jackson Creel, Simon Wilson and Ameer Spain. Holloway noted that replacing three starters, who are all now playing in college, will be difficult to replace.
Prost expects the long drought of having time off to be a difficult challenge for all schools to overcome. He remains thankful for having a program in Mount Vernon that emphasizes preparation. In fact, finding him and Rudd working out together in the weight room has been one of the few consistencies in 2020.
“In the fall when we still had our 20 contact days, Coach Holloway went from coaching basketball practice until 4 o’clock to coaching baseball practice at 4:30,” Prost said. “There are a lot of people who are thankful for what he does. He’s asked me what sport I wanted to do the most in college and told me that he’ll help get me to wherever I want to be."
Prost remains confident in his offensive game, which is why he worked hard at improving his athleticism and quickness during the summer months. He wants to drive the lane better and get to the rim quicker on offense. As far as defense goes, he’s ready to step up and guard the opposing teams best scorers.
Until that opportunity arises, Prost will continue to keep his ear close to the IHSA’s looming decision on the beginning of winter sports. The senior has his eyes set on another South Seven title that Mount Vernon, 8-2, won the tiebreaker over Carbondale in last seasons standings.
“I think for a while the IHSA was ignoring the question of whether or not we’d be able to play,” he said. “It took until recently when the IHSA said they wanted us to play this year, which was the most clarity we’ve ever had. That at least gives us hope.”
618-351-5178