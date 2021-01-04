Voices of stalled season | Mount Vernon's Prost staying ready for senior basketball season

“In the fall when we still had our 20 contact days, Coach Holloway went from coaching basketball practice until 4 o’clock to coaching baseball practice at 4:30,” Prost said. “There are a lot of people who are thankful for what he does. He’s asked me what sport I wanted to do the most in college and told me that he’ll help get me to wherever I want to be."

Prost remains confident in his offensive game, which is why he worked hard at improving his athleticism and quickness during the summer months. He wants to drive the lane better and get to the rim quicker on offense. As far as defense goes, he’s ready to step up and guard the opposing teams best scorers.

Until that opportunity arises, Prost will continue to keep his ear close to the IHSA’s looming decision on the beginning of winter sports. The senior has his eyes set on another South Seven title that Mount Vernon, 8-2, won the tiebreaker over Carbondale in last seasons standings.

“I think for a while the IHSA was ignoring the question of whether or not we’d be able to play,” he said. “It took until recently when the IHSA said they wanted us to play this year, which was the most clarity we’ve ever had. That at least gives us hope.”

