Voices of stalled season | Nashville's Ritzel ready to play in front of a crowd again

NASHVILLE — Camden “Buzz” Ritzel is a name that Southern Illinois basketball fans need to familiarize themselves with.
Ritzel’s a 6-foot-2 senior waiting for his chance to compete in high school sports again after losing his junior baseball season to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus then pushed the IHSA into postponing prep football despite surrounding state schools playing out their seasons.
“The entire pandemic has definitely been tough but I’m just trying to keep a positive mentality about it,” Ritzel said. “I know a lot of people outside of Nashville that are going to Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky to play. It’s certainly a difficult situation for a lot of families right now.”
Basketball in 2020-21 was Ritzel’s time to shine after Nashville graduated three senior starters from last season to the college ranks: Carson Parker (McKendree), Tristen Hercules (Kaskaskia) and Terry Pelczynski (Rend Lake).
Ritzel’s plans include putting a college program next to his name one day.
“I definitely miss just being able to play basketball with my friends,” Ritzel said, who earned the nickname ‘Buzz’ when he was three-years-old. “I started saying it a lot when I was little and it kind of just stuck.
Ritzel joins Jaxon Goforth as the only two returning seniors for Nashville basketball this season. Last year, the Hornets finished with an overall record of 28-7 and were crowned conference champions with a 10-1 record.
When Ritzel was a sophomore, he found himself riding the coattails of the 2018-19 Nashville basketball team that placed second in the Class 2A State Championship. The Hornets lost to Chicago (Orr), 50-36, after finishing the regular season 35-2 under coach Wayne Harre.
Ritzel remembers that season as an experience he won't soon forget.
“I didn’t play a lot my sophomore year and I was pretty much a practice guy for the starters to go against,” Ritzel said. “It was still the best experience I’ve ever had. We really developed into a family during my junior year by just having a good time. I think we were on the verge of really building upon that this season.”
In the 2019-20 season, Ritzel played in his second state championship game except this time it was football. Ritzel played wide receiver and cornerback for the Hornets that season when they finished 12-2 under coach Stephen Kozuszek. The Hornets placed second after losing to Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) in the championship game, 35-14.
Ritzel’s college visits thus far include Illinois College in Jacksonville for basketball. He expects his next visit to be at Judson University in Elgin depending on his next conversation with Eagles coach Bruce Fields.
He plans on staying local to play college ball in order to spend the holidays with his family.
Ritzel is the son of Matt and Tracey Ritzel and has two siblings, an older sister Nealey and a younger brother Maddox. Matt works in construction and Tracey is a guidance counselor at O’Fallon Township High School. His sister Nealey recently graduated from Ball State University after competing on the Cardinals dance team better known as the Code Red Dancers.
Ritzel’s seventh-grade brother Maddox has one job...keeping him in shape by playing pickup basketball in the driveway.
“I’ve managed to work out on my own just working on driving the paint more and finishing in the paint,” Ritzel said. “My brother is luckily a big dude, so I try to beat up on him a little bit when we’re shooting around on the driveway.”
One thing Ritzel wishes was different about playing on the driveway is having Hornet basketball fans cheering him on. When the team does return, Ritzel expects incoming juniors Isaac Turner and Nolan Heggemeier to step up to the challenge.
When asked what sort of expectations Harre will have for the team once they return to the court, Ritzel didn’t hesitate in his response.
“(Coach Harre) really just wants us to play hard and play our best,” Ritzel said. “If you play hard and play your heart out you’ll be on the floor.”
Ritzel’s plans in college include entering a nursing program at a university that wants him for his basketball talents. He carries a 3.8 GPA and likes to have fun with his family and friends outside of sports.
“My parents have definitely taught me to be a student-athlete first,” Ritzel said. “As far as nursing goes, my uncle has his own nursing agency and I just like helping people.”
