Voices of stalled season | Nashville's Ritzel ready to play in front of a crowd again

Ritzel is the son of Matt and Tracey Ritzel and has two siblings, an older sister Nealey and a younger brother Maddox. Matt works in construction and Tracey is a guidance counselor at O’Fallon Township High School. His sister Nealey recently graduated from Ball State University after competing on the Cardinals dance team better known as the Code Red Dancers.

Ritzel’s seventh-grade brother Maddox has one job...keeping him in shape by playing pickup basketball in the driveway.

“I’ve managed to work out on my own just working on driving the paint more and finishing in the paint,” Ritzel said. “My brother is luckily a big dude, so I try to beat up on him a little bit when we’re shooting around on the driveway.”

One thing Ritzel wishes was different about playing on the driveway is having Hornet basketball fans cheering him on. When the team does return, Ritzel expects incoming juniors Isaac Turner and Nolan Heggemeier to step up to the challenge.

When asked what sort of expectations Harre will have for the team once they return to the court, Ritzel didn’t hesitate in his response.

“(Coach Harre) really just wants us to play hard and play our best,” Ritzel said. “If you play hard and play your heart out you’ll be on the floor.”