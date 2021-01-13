Voices of stalled seasons | Massac County's McCraw, an artist at heart and a three-sport threat

“I live about five minutes away from Kentucky, so I’ve considered moving, but at the same time Massac County is my school,” she said.

Massac County is where McCraw hopes to finish out her volleyball career with fellow seniors Sidney Wilke, Jenna Bunting and Madison Hammonds. The IHSA currently has volleyball listed as a “medium-risk” sport for this spring and the Lady Patriots have a chance at setting a higher standard than McCraw’s 91-23 volleyball record shows on the surface.

Another 28 wins for McCraw and coach Zach Miller’s team would give their volleyball program an average of at least 30 wins per season over the last decade. They also have a shot at winning back-to-back regional championships for the third time in the past eight seasons.

“With Coach Miller, he is a perfectionist and so detailed on everything he teaches,” said McCraw. “He makes sure we’re doing well in the classrooms and is so enthusiastic about what we need to get better at in practice.”

Considering McCaw won the genetic lottery of ending up with her father’s (Rick McCaw) 6-7 height, jumping hasn’t always been a necessity. That hasn’t kept her from trying to improve her vertical advantage of blocking shots either at the rim or at the net.