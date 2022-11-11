Girls Basketball | Centralia looks to reclaim the South Seven title from Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon is coming off two straight South Seven Conference championships, including the unofficial COVID-19 spring season, and back-to-back regional titles led by a class of seven seniors. Those seniors are now gone, and Centralia, which finished second last year, is back with a young and experienced team looking to regain the title it won in the 2019-2020.

Mount Vernon swept the conference with a 10-0 record and finished with a 24-7 overall record. The Lady Rams advanced to the sectional semifinals before losing to eventual fourth-place finisher Bethalto Civic Memorial.

“We graduated our entire starting lineup, so we are going to have a bunch of new faces this season,” said Mount Vernon coach Jeff Lonnon.

However, Lonnon does have five seniors, including a talented transfer, to build his new starting lineup around. Back are guards Macey Prosise, Justice Malone and LaRiaha Patterson and Alaina Maurer in the post. He also has senior guard Loveleen Dunklin, who transferred from Du Quoin, where she was the third leading scorer as the first person off the bench.

Sophomore Kamaree Pollard will begin the season as the primary point guard. Juniors Tiara Johnson at guard, Kylie Poole in the post and Maelee Allen at forward will compete for time as will sophomores Josie Shirley and Autumn Rudd at forward and Melaina Zedalis and Addi Tinsley at guard.

“We are pretty deep and will continue the same up-tempo system we have used with success for the past three seasons,” Lonnon said. “We do expect some growing pains early, but we do have a competitive team that is capable of another South Seven title.”

Centralia has been on the upswing since former Salem all-star Katie Meador-Steffen took over in 2018 turning around a 5-24 team in 2017-18 to 15-15 her first year. 2019-20 saw the resurgence completed while they swept the conference for the title and to go 18-10 overall.

Last year the Annies went 21-8 and finished second to Mount Vernon with an 8-2 record. Centralia advanced to the regional finals before losing to Mattoon.

Meador-Steffen has to replace three starters with guard Rylee Edson graduating to play volleyball at Auburn and senior point guard Julyiah Rudder-Williams, who will miss the season with a knee injury. Sophomore guard/forward Kalei Edson is also not returning.

“Because we were so young and capable of doing what we did with a young team these girls are confident coming into the season,” Meador-Steffen said. “They believe just as I do they are capable of achieving greatness.”

The returning starters are junior point guard JaLea Shered and two sophomores forward Jasaiyah Wallace and guard CeCi Barrow.

“Jasaiyah was big for us last year on the inside,” Meador-Steffen said. “She is going to be a force to reckon with this year because she is looking good at shooting from mid-range and even the 3-pointer. CeCi is one of my best defenders and a threat on the offensive end. Last year Jalea blossomed into a leader. She has the potential to get 20 to 30 points a game for us.”

Senior guard Mireya Rose from Christ Our Rock Lutheran has transferred in to compete for a starting position. Also competing at the guard spots are junior Ashlynn Ellis and sophomore Aliyah Rush.

“Mireya has a really high basketball IQ and a great shot,” Meador-Steffen said. “Ashlynn really started to show up us late in the season. She turned into a really good shooter for us. Aliyah is a great shooter and a good ball handler.”

Junior Kathara Williams returns to the team after a two-year layoff because of knee injury and sophomore Olivia Neudecker will be completing for playing time along with first-time basketball player senior forward Lily Biegeleisen, who played on the football team for four years.

Marion finished third in the conference with a 6-4 record and was 16-14 overall for its first winning record since 2018.

“I think the conference is wide open - anyone’s for the taking - because there was a ton of turnover from the top teams,” said third-year head coach Casey Rose.

Rose lost three seniors in Gracie Connor, Lily Garrett and Karris Rhine. However, he has a veteran group of eight players with varsity experience to build around this year led by senior guard Jerzy Bittle.

Also back are three seniors guard/forward Kristen Kadela, guard Lydia Phelps guard Payton Strobel and guard/forward Larissa Rorick, junior Alexis Ucci and sophomores guard/forward Krista Elliot and guard Bre Stearns.

“The strength of this team is grit, toughness and passion,” Rose said. “On the court they communicate well. Defensively, they get into the passing lanes with a lot of deflections and we will be strong in transition.”

Rose has three freshmen who will complete for playing time in guard Paislee Freebourn, guard/forward Libbie Garrett and guard Addi Lennon.

Belleville Althoff is coming off a rough year with a fourth-place finish in the conference at 4-6 and 10-22 overall. However, there is hope with only one graduation, four returning starters and three others with varsity experience, including a cross-town transfer.

“Last year we averaged 20 turnovers a game and shot 22% from the field, which made it hard to win,” said Althoff coach Bruce Romine. “We were young and played a little bit too fast at times. There were quite a few games we didn’t play well in just one quarter, but we always did a good job of playing hard and getting back into the game.”

Romine lost his best defender in guard Olivia Morris, but he returns all his scoring in senior guards Addison Leib and Bella Peterson and junior forwards Emilee Travnicek and Alaina Lester.

“We don’t have a go-to person right now,” Romine said. “Last year I had four girls score 20 points in a game, so I feel like I have four or five girls who could average 10 points a game. If we do that that negates not having a star.”

Romine also has back his sixth person off the bench senior point guard Jenna Roper and another top reserve junior guard Anna Brewer. New to the team is senior guard Charleece Davis from Belleville West.

Carbondale is still in a rebuilding mode coming off a fifth season in the conference with a 1-8-1 record and 5-23-1 record overall.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” said second-year coach Tracy Hill. “Our girls have worked hard in the offseason and have shown maturity and growth overall as a team. The conference leaders graduated many seniors last season, so I feel our conference is wide open and will be very competitive this season.”

Hill returns three starters to build around, but she did lose her leading scored guard Jessie Harper.

“With the graduation of Jessie we are looking for others to step up for us,” Hill said.

The returning starters are senior center Madyson Swope, junior forward Keniya Ward and junior guard Madysyn Butler.

“We feel we have developed some depth with this team and have both size and quickness along with an eager and talented group of freshmen and sophomores,” Hill said. “A few of them may see some varsity action.”

Cahokia is coming off another rough season finishing dead last in the conference at 0-9-1 and 0-13-1 overall with the rare tie coming when the final game of the season with Carbondale was cancelled.

“Both teams agreed to cancel the final game, so we could prepare for our regional game since it didn’t have any effect on anything,” Hill said.

The Comanches return five seniors Melasia Bennett, Nya Griffin, Jayla Jennings, Jashya Johnson and Taniya Poke.