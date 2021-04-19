Prep Volleyball | Fairfield's Britton becomes first to reach 1,000 career kills and assists in school history

Normal volleyball teams usually contain a balance of attackers and passers, but rarely a player that can do both to the level of Fairfield’s Chloe Britton.

Britton made herself the first in Fairfield volleyball program history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 assists in a career. After playing her first two years at Lawrenceville High School, Britton has spent the past two seasons in Fairfield where she notched her 1,000th kill on March 24 and 1,000th assist on April 15.

Last Thursday, Britton stood in front of her team and fanbase when she was acknowledged for her accomplishment before Fairfield (19-1, 8-1) took care of Edwards County in a two-set sweep.

“I realized I was close entering my senior season,” Britton said of her milestones. “It has been my goal since I became a freshman and another goal was to make as many relationships as possible.”

Britton’s determination in the classroom (3.7 GPA) and on the court has landed her an athletic scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University where she plans on studying psychology and criminology. She noted that some of the challenges of being a student-athlete have been the lack of studying due to late games and always being tired.