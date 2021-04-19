Prep Volleyball | Fairfield's Britton becomes first to reach 1,000 career kills and assists in school history

Normal volleyball teams usually contain a balance of attackers and passers, but rarely a player that can do both to the level of Fairfield’s Chloe Britton.
Britton made herself the first in Fairfield volleyball program history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 assists in a career. After playing her first two years at Lawrenceville High School, Britton has spent the past two seasons in Fairfield where she notched her 1,000th kill on March 24 and 1,000th assist on April 15.
Last Thursday, Britton stood in front of her team and fanbase when she was acknowledged for her accomplishment before Fairfield (19-1, 8-1) took care of Edwards County in a two-set sweep.
“I realized I was close entering my senior season,” Britton said of her milestones. “It has been my goal since I became a freshman and another goal was to make as many relationships as possible.”
Britton’s determination in the classroom (3.7 GPA) and on the court has landed her an athletic scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University where she plans on studying psychology and criminology. She noted that some of the challenges of being a student-athlete have been the lack of studying due to late games and always being tired.
“I am most excited about the adventure and new culture I will experience,” Britton said of college. “At Lincoln, it is a whole new place, new people and new beginnings.”
When Britton’s not focused on school work and volleyball, she enjoys photography, singing, drawing and hanging out with her family. All of that talent while also being ambidextrous, which in volleyball, allows her to serve and hit effectively with both hands.
“It’s a rare thing for someone to be really talented at setting and hitting,” said Fairfield volleyball coach Chet Snyder. “A lot of the time you’re only talented at one of those, but she’s a talented kid with four years of varsity experience that I think is going to be a major contributor at LMU.”
After beginning the season 13-0, Fairfield lost its first game to Carmi-White County during a three-game stretch in which Britton was sidelined with an ankle injury. Snyder saw an immediate difference once his top senior returned against Massac County in a three-set win on April 10.
“She came back and immediately made a difference for us,” Snyder said. “We changed up our scheme a bit so she's not jumping and swinging too much and putting pressure on her ankle, but she’s a warrior at the end of the day.”
Britton’s experience at the high school and club level, whether she’s playing in a 6-2 or 5-1 rotation, has earned her recognition on the 2019 Ultra Ankle JVA Watch List, 2019 AVCA Phenom Watch List, 2019 Black Diamond East 1st Team All-Conference, 2019 Fairfield Invitational All-Tournament Team and 2019 Fairfield Kick-Off Tournament All-Tournament Team.
In 2018, Britton was listed on the PrepVolleyball.com Highest Honorable Mention All-American, ILLPrepVB All-State Honorable Mention, The News Gazette Special Mention 50, Vincennes Commercial Sun All-Area and Ultra Ankle JVA and AVCA Phenom Watch Lists. Her success also dates back to the 2017 and 2018 Little Illini 1st Team All-Conference and Tri-County All-Area Team.
What volleyball has brought Britton is relationships that she’ll cherish forever. With four games left of her unforgettable high school career, Britton will remember playing with her teammates and “how caring everyone was when we had problems outside of volleyball.”
“I can not choose what (year) is more memorable because every year I’ve made a new relationship,” Britton said. “Those are the most memorable moments.”
