Prep Volleyball | Marion defeats Althoff for first time in school history

“(Althoff) works really hard and doesn’t let the ball touch the ground,” she said. “They’re usually always cheering and that created momentum for their side.”

Lester, a freshman, has the distinct ability to use her standing vertical and almost levitate above the net to punish teams on either side of the ball. She played a key factor in Mitacek’s game plan which led to Marion getting better contact on kill opportunities as the game progressed.

“I told the girls we have to get up early on (Lester) because she gets up so high and she hangs that if we’re late, everything goes over the top of us,” Mitacek said. “But as we got closer to the end of the game we started to get up earlier with her and then she started to really tip a lot of balls and we had some great pickups in the back row on that.”

One thing that stuck out through the first two sets was that neither Mitacek nor Belleville Althoff coach Tony Miner used a team timeout. It took until the third set for Mitacek to call the games' first timeout with her team trailing 11-5, but as soon as the Wildcats made their push, Miner called his first timeout with the Crusaders leading 17-12.