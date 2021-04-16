Prep Volleyball | Marion defeats Althoff for first time in school history

MARION — Beth Mitacek and Marion defied all odds Thursday evening after trailing South Seven Conference rival Belleville Althoff 16-5 in the third set to rally back and beat the Crusaders (22-25, 25-17, 25-20) for the first time in school history at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
Marion’s chances seemed grim once Althoff server Addison Leib landed an ace that perfectly landed in-between four Wildcat defenders. But on Leib’s next serve, one that gave Mitacek’s group the ball back after it went crashing into the net, the Wildcats flipped a switch nobody but them saw coming.
To come back from its 11-point deficit, the Wildcats closed out the final set on a 17-2 run that ended with senior Dylann Torres setting up sophomore Haylee Lambert to assist sophomore Sophie Shrum for the last kill in a game many won’t soon forget.
Perhaps, that’s because Marion (8-8) never counted itself out.
“They didn’t ever quit,” Mitacek said of her players. “Once we got ourselves back on a run, we got them on their heels, and the big key for us has been hitting the ball to attack other teams.”
Need an idea of a player that crushes the ball? Take Torres at the middle-hitter position for example.
Torres played a major role all night for the Wildcats by utilizing her offensive attacking ability with 14 kills. The senior set to attend Rend Lake College next year on a full-ride athletic scholarship finished with just three kills in Marion’s opening set loss, but bounced back with 11 kills in the final two sets.
She’s happy to be playing out her senior year alongside her cousin, Haylee Lambert, Marion’s setter who finished with an impressive 30 assists, 11 of which, Torres finished off.
“It felt great,” Torres said of closing the game on a 17-2 run. “We really wanted to come back there so we were just really fighting at the end of that game.”
Mitacek noted that Torres battled through an ankle injury at the beginning of the season, but has returned to form in the Wildcats' last couple of matches.
“She’s really found her stride again and obviously when people watch, you can see that it’s unstoppable when she’s on,” Mitacek said of Torres.
Lambert spoke on what it’s like playing with a family member that leaves a dent in the ball when she spikes.
“The chemistry is definitely there,” she said. “We’ve grown up together and now we finally get one year together, which is a feeling neither of us thought we’d have.”
Torres and Lambert both described Belleville Althoff (6-9) as a consistent team that makes matches difficult through its ability to keep rallies alive. Middle-hitter Alaina Lester led the Crusaders with six kills while setter Anaya Davis ended her night with 10 assists — but it was their cheering that caught Lambert’s attention.
“(Althoff) works really hard and doesn’t let the ball touch the ground,” she said. “They’re usually always cheering and that created momentum for their side.”
Lester, a freshman, has the distinct ability to use her standing vertical and almost levitate above the net to punish teams on either side of the ball. She played a key factor in Mitacek’s game plan which led to Marion getting better contact on kill opportunities as the game progressed.
“I told the girls we have to get up early on (Lester) because she gets up so high and she hangs that if we’re late, everything goes over the top of us,” Mitacek said. “But as we got closer to the end of the game we started to get up earlier with her and then she started to really tip a lot of balls and we had some great pickups in the back row on that.”
One thing that stuck out through the first two sets was that neither Mitacek nor Belleville Althoff coach Tony Miner used a team timeout. It took until the third set for Mitacek to call the games' first timeout with her team trailing 11-5, but as soon as the Wildcats made their push, Miner called his first timeout with the Crusaders leading 17-12.
“It’s not normal for coaches to not use their timeouts,” Mitacek said. “But when you are losing points and still playing aggressively with your team still playing with confidence, then I don’t want to slow down the momentum. Sometimes we’ve got to learn through that stuff.”
Marion hopes to stay hot against Du Quoin in a non-conference road matchup on Monday.
618-351-5178