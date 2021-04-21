Prep Volleyball | Nashville win, Pinckneyville loss would split the SIRR Mississippi title

NASHVILLE — It’s been a good week for the Hornettes.
On Monday, Nashville defeated South Seven powerhouse Centralia in three sets before handing Pinckneyville its first SIRR Mississippi loss on Tuesday in a trio of games.
Nashville’s strategy is no secret, lose the first set and win out. The Hornettes did so against the Orphans (11-2) after losing the first set 14-25, and once more against the Panthers (18-3, 8-1) in a 9-25 loss that looked like Pinckneyville would be blasting party music on the 20 mile bus drive home to the tune of a conference championship.
Instead, Nashville (7-2) coach Josh Konkel and his team responded with a 28-26, 26-24 comeback over Centralia and a reflection of that against Pinckneyville (25-17, 25-22) to have an outside chance of sharing the conference title. The Hornettes just need a road victory against Du Quoin on Thursday and a Panthers loss to Carterville.
“In a normal year, you want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,” said Konkel. “I’d like to say we’re playing our best ball right now because we beat two of the best programs this year in the south, so we’re peaking at the right time. We’ve done what we can to have an outside chance of winning the conference and now we just have to sit back and see what happens.”
Nashville could have easily folded against Pinckneyville following the first set. But once the Hornettes brushed off the defeat, junior middle-hitter Hazel Konkel rose to the challenge and embodied just how tough her team is.
After getting out to a 17-11 lead in the second set, Konkel and her teammates had found their groove before the 6-2 middle-hitter exited with a knee injury. As Konkel limped herself into a chair on the sideline, Pinckneyville was chomping at the bit to attack Nashville without its tallest player, but that opportunity turned into the Hornettes rallying behind sophomore Reese Varel (8 kills) and junior setter Emily Schnitker (19 assists).
“I knew they could do it,” Konkel said of the second set win. “I was just really wanting to get back out there with them to keep it up.”
Needing two points to force a third set, Schnitker assisted Varel for a kill to set up the game point and allow Konkel to reenter after seeing the trainer about her ankle. Konkel shook off the injury and delivered eight of her 15 kills in the third set to send the Panthers home after previously defeating Nashville on April 1: 18-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Pinckneyville coach Mike Layne understands his team holds the key to their own destiny. In his first year coaching the Panthers after 20 seasons with Murphysboro, Layne noted that winning the conference outright would mean a great deal to him and his players.
“You credit Nashville for coming back after we took them to the woodshed, 25-9,” said Layne. “You learn from a loss like that because when it’s in your grasp and you know you could play better it just leaves a little bit of salt in your mouth, but we keep learning from that and one match doesn’t define us.
“Now we’ve got to beat Carterville to make sure we don’t share the conference. You could tell Nashville wanted this game, and I know it would mean the world to them and us that we didn’t have to share.”
April 6 is a date to keep in mind. It’s the same day Nashville swept Du Quoin (25-15, 25-16) and Pinckneyville swept Carterville (25-21, 25-15).
The Indians now enter Thursday winners of two-straight while the Lions have won four in a row behind first-year coach Nathan Emrick.
“We need some help from Carterville,” Konkel said of his team. “We’ve got to take care of business down at Du Quoin, a tough opponent down there, but there’s an outside chance and I’ll take that because we’ve worked hard to get that opportunity.”
