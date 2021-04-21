Prep Volleyball | Nashville win, Pinckneyville loss would split the SIRR Mississippi title

NASHVILLE — It’s been a good week for the Hornettes.

On Monday, Nashville defeated South Seven powerhouse Centralia in three sets before handing Pinckneyville its first SIRR Mississippi loss on Tuesday in a trio of games.

Nashville’s strategy is no secret, lose the first set and win out. The Hornettes did so against the Orphans (11-2) after losing the first set 14-25, and once more against the Panthers (18-3, 8-1) in a 9-25 loss that looked like Pinckneyville would be blasting party music on the 20 mile bus drive home to the tune of a conference championship.

Instead, Nashville (7-2) coach Josh Konkel and his team responded with a 28-26, 26-24 comeback over Centralia and a reflection of that against Pinckneyville (25-17, 25-22) to have an outside chance of sharing the conference title. The Hornettes just need a road victory against Du Quoin on Thursday and a Panthers loss to Carterville.

“In a normal year, you want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,” said Konkel. “I’d like to say we’re playing our best ball right now because we beat two of the best programs this year in the south, so we’re peaking at the right time. We’ve done what we can to have an outside chance of winning the conference and now we just have to sit back and see what happens.”