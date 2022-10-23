Salukis fall short to Valpo in four-sets

The Southern Illinois volleyball team fell short to Valparaiso in four-sets (25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 22-25) Saturday night. The Salukis move to 14-9 (7-4 MVC) on the year with the loss.

The Salukis took down the Beacons in the first set behind seven kills and a pair of aces from Nataly Garcia but were unable to get things going after the first. Valpo outhit the Salukis with a .288 hitting percentage while SIU struggled to get going offensively with just a .195 hitting percentage on the night.

Garcia led the Salukis with a match-high 21 kills on the night; she now has five Valley matches with 20 or more kills. Tatum Tornatta (12), Annabelle Sulish (10), and Imani Hartfield (9) all recorded kills on the night as well.

Valley leader in assists per set, Anna Jaworski, finished with a match-high 46 assists to go along with nine digs and two aces. Jaworski's 992 assists and 31 aces both lead SIU on the season.

Southern recorded nine aces in the match; however, it recorded 11 service errors for the second straight night. The Salukis still lead the Valley with 174 aces on the year, averaging 2.00 per set.

SIU will hit the road next weekend, beginning with a 6 p.m. start at Bradley on Friday followed by a matchup at Illinois State with first serve set for 5 p.m.