SIU fritters away late lead, loses MVC opener

CARBONDALE – It was a simple equation for the SIU volleyball team Saturday.
When it avoided mistakes and made good passes to setter Rachel Maguire, it controlled its Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State.
But it failed to do those things just often enough to turn what would have been a satisfying win into an agonizing defeat.
The Salukis failed to hold a 2-1 lead in an error-plagued fourth set, then frittered away a 10-7 fifth game lead and dropped a 3-2 match at Davies Gym.
Second-year SIU coach Ed Allen didn’t need much prompting to reflect on what might have been.
“From a serve-receive and sideout perspective, you’ve got to be able to execute at a higher level,” he said. “That probably was the determining factor in the match. If you look at the sets we won, we sided out at about 70 percent.
“The ones that we lost, we were barely able to get to 50 percent. It’s a pretty simple game – you have to serve and pass.”
Both were problems in critical moments, beginning when the Salukis (1-2, 0-1) maneuvered themselves into position to close out the Bears (5-1, 1-0). Ahead by three points and needing just five more to win, SIU came out of a Missouri State timeout and offered immediate help with Alex Washington’s service error.
Savannah Sheridan’s kill regained possession for the Salukis with an 11-9 edge, but Katy Kluge gifted the Bears another point with the team’s ninth service error of the day. Sheridan’s 17th kill made it 12-11 SIU, but it provided two more points for Missouri State with consecutive attack errors.
Given all that assistance, the Bears wrapped it up with kills from Brooklyn Cink and Azyah Green, preventing the Salukis from their ninth five-set win in Allen’s brief tenure.
“You’ve got to have people go back there to the service line and be razor-sharp in a fifth game,” he said. “You’ve got to be a team that commits fewer unforced errors. That’s where we’ve got to evolve.”
Allen lamented the fact that the match reached a fifth game. SIU rolled in the third game, hitting .353 and leading 17-7 at one point en route to a 25-17 decision. But it started the fourth game in a 4-0 hole and never came close to digging out, falling 25-15.
“We didn’t start the fourth set the way we needed to,” Allen said. “This is a young team that doesn’t have the confidence to deal with a 4-0 deficit or a 10-4 deficit. You’ve got to get match time in, and kids have to continue to develop.
“You can play forever, but if they don’t get any better, you’re going to get the same result.”
Erased in the result were some decent individual performances. Maguire finished with 48 assists and 22 digs, while Sheridan collected 17 kills. Hannah Becker bagged 12 kills and freshman Tatum Tornatta notched 11.
Another freshman, middle hitter Imani Hartfield, managed eight kills and hit .583. The rub for Allen is that she received just five opportunities over the last three games, including one in the fifth game.
“It’s not that we didn’t mix up the offense,” Allen said when asked if the opportunities were distributed in a manner he liked, “it’s that getting critical people the ball in critical times is the issue. And part of it was we didn’t pass the ball the way we needed to.”
The Salukis aim for a series split with Missouri State in Springfield at 3 p.m. Tuesday. They return home on Feb. 7-8 for a two-match series with Loyola.