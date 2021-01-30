SIU fritters away late lead, loses MVC opener

CARBONDALE – It was a simple equation for the SIU volleyball team Saturday.

When it avoided mistakes and made good passes to setter Rachel Maguire, it controlled its Missouri Valley Conference opener against Missouri State.

But it failed to do those things just often enough to turn what would have been a satisfying win into an agonizing defeat.

The Salukis failed to hold a 2-1 lead in an error-plagued fourth set, then frittered away a 10-7 fifth game lead and dropped a 3-2 match at Davies Gym.

Second-year SIU coach Ed Allen didn’t need much prompting to reflect on what might have been.

“From a serve-receive and sideout perspective, you’ve got to be able to execute at a higher level,” he said. “That probably was the determining factor in the match. If you look at the sets we won, we sided out at about 70 percent.

“The ones that we lost, we were barely able to get to 50 percent. It’s a pretty simple game – you have to serve and pass.”