SIU volleyball | Salukis fall in five sets to Knights on Saturday

SIU clawed its way back from being down six at the midway of the first set to take the opener, 25-23. Southern roared out to a 9-3 lead in the second set and never trailed after that. The Salukis hit .333 in the frame. A tense, back and forth, third set broke late in favor of the Knights. Bellarmine did it again in the fourth set, as they used a 4-1 spurt to break a 20-all tie and held on for a 25-23 win to force a decisive fifth set. The fifth set was an absolute battle, as both teams battled through 12 set points before the Knights completed the comeback with a 27-25 win.