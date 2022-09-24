SIU Volleyball | Salukis take down Belmont for their second-straight Valley win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SIU volleyball team won its second-consecutive Valley match on the road tonight taking down the Belmont Bruins in five sets (25-19, 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 15-9).

The Salukis started out hot, riding the momentum from last night's win at Murray State. SIU totaled five aces in the first game and finished the contest tying a season-high 11 aces. Freshman Annabelle Sulish had a career-high five aces on the night. Sulish and teammate Bailey Neuberger lead SIU with 16 each on the season.

SIU continues to pace the Valley with a conference-leading 108 aces and is currently tied for 21st in the country averaging 2.00 aces per set.

Nataly Garcia had a career night for the Salukis with 25 kills including a .420 hitting percentage, which both mark career highs for the senior during her two seasons at Southern Illinois. It's the fourth time in Garcia's career totaling more than 20 kills while at SIU and the first time since the Salukis' five-set loss at Drake on Oct. 10, 2021.

Imani Hartfield finished the contest with 16 kills for the second night in a row, tying her season-high for a third time this season. Hartfield continues to swing at an efficient rate leading the Salukis tonight with a .483 hitting percentage. She currently has the second-highest hitting percentage in the Valley (.361).

For the fourth match in a row Tatum Tornatta tallied double-digit kills, including five in the second set helping the Salukis pull out a tight 26-24 frame. Tornatta also gave the Salukis a big bump in the fifth set with two straight points to give SIU an early 4-1 lead down the stretch.

Much of the Salukis' success can be linked to sophomore Anna Jaworski who had a season-high in assists (59) and aces (3). Jaworski leads the Valley with 10.69 assists per set with 577 total on the season. Tonight marks the fourth time in her career with 50 or more assists.

With the win the Salukis move to 9-5 (2-0 MVC), making them just one of three teams in the Valley to begin conference play 2-0. SIU returns home for its next contest when the Drake Bulldogs come to Carbondale for a Valley showdown in Davies Gym.

