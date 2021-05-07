Volleyball Player of the Year | Fairfield's Chloe Britton says confidence helped her game

Chloe Britton always possessed the talent to lead her volleyball teammates to a 21-3 season and conference title this year. She became the first ever Lady Mule to surpass 1,000 assists and kills in a career full of memories.

One of those memories was growing in confidence going back to when she was a freshman.

“I was a socially awkward person,” she said. “I think overcoming fears such as stage fright helped me become more confident and get myself more out there.

“It definitely helped me become more confident in my choices as a setter and also being there for my team and getting out of my personal bubble.”

Now, that confidence has led Britton to continue playing volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University next year where she will study psychology and criminology. It’s also helped her become a better teammate and makes her The Southern Illinoisan’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

Fairfield coach Chet Snyder said Britton improved significantly over four years of early morning practices, camps, school practices, school tournaments and club volleyball trips. He’s excited to see her excel at the next level and believes LMU is getting a highly skilled volleyball player.