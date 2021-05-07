 Skip to main content
Volleyball Player of the Year | Fairfield's Chloe Britton says confidence helped her game
Chloe Britton always possessed the talent to lead her volleyball teammates to a 21-3 season and conference title this year. She became the first ever Lady Mule to surpass 1,000 assists and kills in a career full of memories.

One of those memories was growing in confidence going back to when she was a freshman.

“I was a socially awkward person,” she said. “I think overcoming fears such as stage fright helped me become more confident and get myself more out there.

“It definitely helped me become more confident in my choices as a setter and also being there for my team and getting out of my personal bubble.”

Now, that confidence has led Britton to continue playing volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University next year where she will study psychology and criminology. It’s also helped her become a better teammate and makes her The Southern Illinoisan’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

Fairfield coach Chet Snyder said Britton improved significantly over four years of early morning practices, camps, school practices, school tournaments and club volleyball trips. He’s excited to see her excel at the next level and believes LMU is getting a highly skilled volleyball player.

“This is such an honor for Chloe, her family and our program,” Snyder said. “She is the first player from Fairfield to ever win this award and it shows that all of her hard work has paid off. She has put in the time and thank you to those who noticed her talent, passion and love for the game.”

Playing in a pandemic year where COVID-19 stripped Britton of competing for a state championship; it made her realize how precious each game was. Even more so when Britton was forced to sit three games in early April nursing a rolled ankle she suffered in practice.

“The thing I missed the most was just being able to have those three games,” Britton said. “As a senior, every game is a memory; especially with our season being short.”

Britton’s 24-game schedule didn’t stop her from leading Fairfield with 291 assists, 116 kills, 88 digs, 23 aces and 10 blocks. She also returned 38 serves and plans on accomplishing even more at the collegiate level.

“According to my LMU coaches, there’s been a lack of confidence over there in recent years,” Britton said. “I’m hoping me and my other teammates that are coming in this year will bring that confidence on the court.

“I also just want to have fun and make memories.”

At home, academics are just as important as athletics are to Britton. She owns a 3.7 GPA and also loves photography, singing and drawing.

When Britton’s not focused on school or volleyball she’s hanging out with her family. She’s the daughter of Thad and Trinity Britton and knows just how important her support system has been.

“My support system is huge,” she said. “I have two sets of grandparents, my older brother and his girlfriend, and my parents that all try to make it to each one of my games. They’ll text me before and after losses, even though my dad kind of leaves me alone after losses.

“The rest of the family is like hey, you played good.”

Join Southern Illinoisan sports writers Todd Hefferman, Bucky Dent and Braden Fogal, along with special guest Mike Pinto, the manager and chief operating officer of the Southern Illinois Miners, as they discuss the Frontier League team's return in 2021. 

All of Britton’s hard work and support has led to roads of success. She looks at volleyball as a driving force behind all of that success and why it’s the greatest sport on earth.

“I very much think it’s the greatest sport because a lot of people, especially those who don’t play or understand volleyball, can still enjoy it,” she said. “Any different team of personalities can play together and for me personally, it’s been fun getting myself out there because I’ve made a lot of friends.”

