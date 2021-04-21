Vols' national title hopes fall on first day at NJCAA Tournament

CARBONDALE — John A. Logan College's men's basketball team went down 13 in the opening eight minutes of its NJCAA Tournament debut Wednesday, and never got back in front against Ranger College.
Sophomore forward Jorell Saterfield scored six of his game-high 23 points to help stake the Rangers to a 22-7 lead, and they never looked back in an 87-75 win at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Kansas. Ranger (20-4), winners of 17 of its last 18 games, advanced to meet fifth-seeded South Plains in Thursday's quarterfinals. Logan, the Region 24 Tournament champions who started the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, ended its season 18-5.
"We cut it to four about four times and couldn't get over the hump," Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters said. "Obviously, very proud of them. Just a bad day to play bad. A lot of uncharacteristic things, but, however, we did fight, and we've had bad moments before, just some really bad ones (Wednesday)."
The Vols missed 13 of their first 17 shots in their first appearance at the national tournament in six years. They missed seven of their first 10 3s and trailed 33-16 after 6-7 forward Nika Metskhvarishvili's putback. Xavier Ball, who kept Logan in the game with five 3-pointers and a team-high 20 points, pulled the Vols within 14 with a triple from the right wing. Logan closed the gap to single digits without a single bucket, sinking six straight free throws to make it 34-25 with 3:01 to go in the first half.
Forward Sydney Curry, a Kansas recruit, capped Logan's 14-1 run with a layup off an Isaiah Ervin pass with 1:31 to go to pull the Vols within four. Ervin, however, fueled Ranger's 5-0 run to end the half with a lazy pass near the top of the key that was picked off. Trey Tennyson converted the runout, and Keisei Tominaga hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to put the Rangers up 39-30.
Ranger turned 19 Logan turnovers into 24 points and shot 51.5% from the field (35 of 68). Tominaga finished with 16 points, forward Mark Mayle added 12 points and seven boards, and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Metskhvarishvili both had 10 and eight.
Curry finished his last game as a Vol with 10 points and seven boards, Western Kentucky recruit Jamarion Sharp had three points and three boards, and starting point guard Cam Alford, the team's second-leading scorer this season at nearly 13 points per game, finished with one point. Pinckneyville's Dawson Yates had seven points, Romon Douglas-Watkins had 17 and seven, and Ervin had 13 of the Vols' 36 bench points.
"He's had great games agaisnt Three Rivers and Vincennes," Smithpeters said. "Xavier Ball, as usual, was good. Our depth is not at the best right now, this late in the season, where we can't afford to have some of these guys not play well. They at least have to be solid, and we just didn't have that across the board at times. You can't put yourself in that position against a team that's so offensively-driven. If we could have made a run, and made Ranger play from being down, some of those shots might not have gone."
Logan went down 12 with less than 14 minutes to go but got within four at the 9:51 mark, but never got any closer. Saterfield converted in transition, Tominaga dropped a deep 3-pointer, and Saterfield put back a miss for two more after Ball missed two free throws to stretch the lead back to double digits.
Logan reached the national tournament in 2015 and qualified in 2020 with NBA guard Jay Scrubb, but was unable to compete after the coronavirus shut everything down. After starting the season No. 1, battling COVID-19, losing freshman guard Detrick Reeves Jr. to injury and leading scorer Mario McKinney leaving the team in the middle of the season, the Vols were left to look back at what could have been.
"It's been a long year, and a grueling year, an emotional year," Smithpeters said. "We had our ups and downs. We lost two really good players through the year who we could have used, but these guys stayed resilient. It's not easy to do. This tournament is one of the hardest tournaments to get to. You gotta give Ranger a lot of credit. They played well, and they played hard."
