Vols' national title hopes fall on first day at NJCAA Tournament

Forward Sydney Curry, a Kansas recruit, capped Logan's 14-1 run with a layup off an Isaiah Ervin pass with 1:31 to go to pull the Vols within four. Ervin, however, fueled Ranger's 5-0 run to end the half with a lazy pass near the top of the key that was picked off. Trey Tennyson converted the runout, and Keisei Tominaga hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to put the Rangers up 39-30.

Ranger turned 19 Logan turnovers into 24 points and shot 51.5% from the field (35 of 68). Tominaga finished with 16 points, forward Mark Mayle added 12 points and seven boards, and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Metskhvarishvili both had 10 and eight.

Curry finished his last game as a Vol with 10 points and seven boards, Western Kentucky recruit Jamarion Sharp had three points and three boards, and starting point guard Cam Alford, the team's second-leading scorer this season at nearly 13 points per game, finished with one point. Pinckneyville's Dawson Yates had seven points, Romon Douglas-Watkins had 17 and seven, and Ervin had 13 of the Vols' 36 bench points.