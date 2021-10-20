Watch now: Legally blind runner Vance Hertter in Pope County says he's 'naturally adapted'

GOLCONDA — Play the hand you’re dealt.

Life may have dealt from the bottom of the deck to Vance Hertter, but to say he’s made the most of his hand is a gross understatement.

When the Pope County senior steps to the starting line Saturday at the Class 1A Carterville Regional, he’ll aim for his second straight trip to the sectionals. This is in addition to being on pace to being the class valedictorian and his sectional trip in speech and drama last year.

Oh, and he’s legally blind.

“When they measure vision, most people are 20-20,” Hertter said last week. “I have to be 20 feet away to see what a normal person sees from 400 feet away.”

Vision is one thing. The ability to dream is another.

This is the story of a kid who might not be able to see the way most of us do, but there’s nothing fuzzy about what he’s accomplished.

‘We were blindsided’

Hertter was born with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a condition that affects one of every 4,000 people. It is genetic and there is no cure.

Leigh Ann Hertter, his mother, recalls taking him to an eye doctor before he entered kindergarten. The doctor prescribed glasses and Vance experienced a normal year.

His first-grade year would be anything but normal.

“The doctor told us he was just faking and that he just wanted to wear glasses,” Leigh Ann recalled Tuesday night. “Then we took him to three local eye doctors and all of them said they saw nothing wrong with him. They thought it was a behavioral problem.”

So Vance started first grade. It was not a good experience for him. Leigh Ann’s growing concern led her to visit his teacher.

It was then that Vance’s teacher helped crack the code.

“I asked where his desk was,” Leigh Ann said.

The teacher pointed to it — his desk three inches from the blackboard.

Not too long after that, the Hertters were on their way to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It was there that they found out it wasn’t a behavioral issue, or a fake, or anything besides a story of a kid who just couldn’t see.

“We just thought he hasn’t found the right glasses,” Leigh Ann said. “Then the doctor throws out three or four different conditions and tells us he won’t be able to drive a car and might have to go to a special school.

“We were blindsided," she said.

‘Special skills’

After the initial shock of the diagnosis at Vanderbilt, Vance started finding his way. In school, modern technology paid off for him. For that matter, so did Hertter’s mind and his gradually expanding senses.

“I naturally adapted,” he said. “I could still see a little bit. I learned to adapt.”

Fate, which wasn’t kind to him at birth, at least didn’t take all his vision at once. His eyesight went away a little bit at a time before leveling off. This allowed him to discover what he could and couldn’t do.

“I have really bad central vision. I cannot focus on anything,” he said. “So when you see me talking to people, you’ll see me tilt my face because I see you better out of the side of my eye. Those are the kind of special skills I’ve built over time so I can live day to day.”

None of those special skills would allow Vance to play a typical stick-and-ball sport. Then in sixth grade, he discovered cross country. Here was a sport he could play and use his adaptive skills to compete.

As Hertter ran more and more, he learned the subtleties of courses. He looks for landmarks and details on a layout.

“Cross country is a basic sport,” he said. “You’re just looking to run as fast as you can. Some tracks are easy to see and others are harder to see. It depends on how well they are marked. I depend on my feet to tell me if I’m stepping on something I could trip over.”

Familiarity is Hertter’s friend. Courses that have wide-open spaces at a start or finish line can be vexing. Hertter remembers one race where he ran off the course three times because the markings weren’t clear enough.

Hertter’s favorite courses are those that meander through woods or trees. He knows how to maneuver around sharp turns and use terrain as a guide of sorts.

That doesn’t mean he’s doomed on a different course. In fact, a year ago, he showed that he can overcome an unfamiliar setting and poor conditions to achieve what some might perceive to be an unreachable goal.

‘That’s just Vance’

Oct. 24, 2020 was a brutally cold morning. Temperatures were in the 40s and the wind chill was close to freezing when the Class 1A Marissa Regional started. The only sunshine was on someone’s smart phone.

Yet there was Hertter, battling one more obstacle and eventually succeeding. His time of 18:41.40 was good for 28th place and gave him one of five qualifying spots for the Belleville Sectional reserved for runners off teams that didn’t make the top seven.

“It was so cold and my arms were numb,” Hertter said. “It was so intense and when we figured out that I made it, I couldn’t believe it.”

Hertter has a realistic chance to earn a second sectional trip on Saturday. The Carterville course is where he posted his personal best time on Sept. 27, clocking a 17:53.9 at the Carterville Invitational.

Coming in off a third place finish at last week’s Greater Egyptian Conference meet, Hertter is confident he can lace up his shoes at the sectionals on Oct. 30. And why not?

As he’s shown through his first 18 years on earth, Hertter is able to do things others would term improbable.

“You know, there are steps in life,” Leigh Ann reflected. “You sail into junior high and then you get to high school. Now he’s looking at colleges and actually toured a couple of them. When we were going through this at Vanderbilt, if you had told me all the things he was going to do, I wouldn’t have believed it.

"That’s just Vance.”

