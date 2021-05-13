Wayne Harre resigns as Nashville boys basketball coach

Wayne Harre is riding off into the sunset with his horse, tractor and his wife, Cheryl.

Harre confirmed Thursday morning to The Southern Illinoisan that he’s resigned as boys basketball coach at Nashville after four years on the job.

“It was in the plans all along,” he said. “I turned in my resignation letter before the season started.”

Harre left with a bang, going 13-1 in a pandemic-shortened season and capturing the SIRR Mississippi title with a perfect 10-0 mark. He went 99-19 as the boys basketball coach, taking the 2018-19 team to the Class 2A championship game where they lost to a loaded Chicago Orr squad 50-35 in Peoria.

That was preceded by a 15-year run as the Nashville girls basketball coach in which he went 412-77, winning the 2013 2A state title with a team that rolled up a 33-2 record. His career record is 511-96, marking him as one of the top coaches in Southern Illinois prep history.

Few coaches anywhere in any sport can match Harre’s sparking win percentage of .842. Harre also served as an assistant coach for state championship softball teams at Nashville and was also the school’s athletic director at one time.