Wayne Harre resigns as Nashville boys basketball coach

Wayne Harre is riding off into the sunset with his horse, tractor and his wife, Cheryl.
Harre confirmed Thursday morning to The Southern Illinoisan that he’s resigned as boys basketball coach at Nashville after four years on the job.
“It was in the plans all along,” he said. “I turned in my resignation letter before the season started.”
Harre left with a bang, going 13-1 in a pandemic-shortened season and capturing the SIRR Mississippi title with a perfect 10-0 mark. He went 99-19 as the boys basketball coach, taking the 2018-19 team to the Class 2A championship game where they lost to a loaded Chicago Orr squad 50-35 in Peoria.
That was preceded by a 15-year run as the Nashville girls basketball coach in which he went 412-77, winning the 2013 2A state title with a team that rolled up a 33-2 record. His career record is 511-96, marking him as one of the top coaches in Southern Illinois prep history.
Few coaches anywhere in any sport can match Harre’s sparking win percentage of .842. Harre also served as an assistant coach for state championship softball teams at Nashville and was also the school’s athletic director at one time.
A 1983 graduate of Nashville, where he played basketball and baseball, Harre spent two years at Kaskaskia Community College in Centralia. Harre then transferred to SIU, playing two years for Rich Herrin.
In July, Harre said that Herrin helped shape his theories on offense, saying that Herrin taught him to put players in the best possible position to score. Ironicially, Harre’s teams were best known for not allowing opponents to score.
Harre’s philosophy was simple – keep yourself between your man and the bucket – but highly effective. Between excellent defense and a deliberate approach offensively, it was nearly impossible to speed the Hornets, or Hornettes, up.
“No one is going to outwork his teams,” said former assistant coach Bethany McQuiston, who now runs the girls basketball and golf programs at Freeburg. “He gets players to buy into what he’s doing. He relates well to players, and they would run through a wall for him.”
Whoever succeeds Harre will not only have to fill large shoes, but inherit a little bit of talent. Isaac Turner, a 6-3 rising senior forward, figures to be one of the top players in the area. Nashville also fielded successful underclass teams in the winter.