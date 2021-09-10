Westcott sets Miners' single-season wins record

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners came back from an early four-run deficit on Friday night with five runs in the first inning, and to surge ahead, and Zac Westcott tossed six innings to set a new Miners franchise record with his 14th victory of the season en route to an 8-4 win over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One Park in Marion.

Gateway opened the scoring in a big way in the top of the first, loading the bases for Jay Prather with one out before the outfielder followed with a bases-clearing triple to put the Grizzlies ahead 3-0. Dustin Woodcock then brought Prather home with a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-0 after just one-half inning of play.

But the Miners’ offense also brought the thunder in the bottom half, coming all the way back by scoring five times to take a 5-4 lead. Bryant Flete led off with a single, and Nolan Earley doubled to left-center field to bring him home and make it 4-1. Two batters later, Jamey Smart singled home Earley to make it a 4-2 game, and Jared Mang followed by hitting a two-run home run over the left-center field wall to tie the contest at 4-4. With two outs later in the inning, Anthony Brocato doubled and came home on a Jarrod Watkins RBI single to put the Miners in front for good.