Not many coaches in Illinois have the longevity or are successful enough to win 500 games.

Just a little over 50 in state history to be more precise.

Former Galatia, Waltonville, Vienna and Sparta boys basketball coach Ed Belva was one of the few to reach such rarified air.

Belva, who coached from 1972 through 2006, amassed 553 wins against 364 losses in his brilliant 34-year coaching career.

To further illustrate Belva’s success, the Waltonville Spartans won 425 games from the 1975-76 season through the 1998-99 season and dropped only 221 in 24 seasons at the small Jefferson County school. There were only two losing seasons during that span of time.

Two in 24 years.

Belva went on to post a 17-12 record for one season at Vienna (1999-2000 season) after leaving Waltonville and was 86-88 in six seasons at Sparta thereafter.

Twice, his Sparta teams posted 19 wins, including his last season as head coach in 2005-06. He was also 25-43 in three seasons at Galatia at the start of his career before making the move to Waltonville.

Belva is a McLeansboro native, graduating high school there in 1968. As a youngster, he became fascinated with basketball.

And why not?

When you grow up watching the likes of Jerry Sloan, Dave Lee, Curt Reed, and Tom Wheeler shoot the rock, what’s not to like?

After high school, Belva enrolled at McKendree College in Lebanon, where he played ball for the legendary Harry Statham. In 52 seasons at McKendree, Statham won 1,122 games.

“I feel very fortunate to have played for Coach Statham,” Belva said. “It definitely helped shape my coaching career.”

Belva earned his degree in physical education at the college in 1972.

That fall, he was hired by Galatia High School to teach and was also appointed boys basketball coach.

“I’m not sure I was ready. I was coaching varsity basketball right out of the chute,” Belva said. “Nick Laur (Sesser-Valier grad) assisted me.”

Unable to post a winning record at the tiny Saline County school, Belva got a second chance when he was hired by Waltonville at the start of the 1975-76 school year.

There, he made the most of the opportunity, quickly building the Spartans into a perennial power.

“I was blessed to have some really talented, hard-working kids at Waltonville and parents who supported me 100%,” Belva said. “My first year there we went 26-3 and won a regional championship before losing to Eldorado, the state’s No. 1-ranked team.”

Rick Shurtz was a First Team All-Stater on that Waltonville team. Larry Cockrum was also a key player on the squad.

The Spartans didn’t win another regional title until the 1989-90 season, but it must be noted that it was a two-class system in basketball at the time and Waltonville, sporting a small enrollment, was frequently tasked with trying to beat out larger Black Diamond Conference schools, as well as even bigger school like Du Quoin, at the regional tournament

The 1990 team was special.

Record-wise, the team was only 16-9 during the regular season, but went on a four-game win streak in the postseason, earning regional and sectional titles. It took a strong Norris City team, led by All-Stater Reed Jackson, to knock off Waltonville in the Super-Sectional at SIU.

“We were pulling for Massac County to beat Norris City in the other sectional game that year, because we had already played Norris City twice within the conference and lost both times. We knew they would be tough to beat,” Belva said.

A couple of key wins leading up to that Super-Sectional loss that year came against Breese Mater Dei and Pinckneyville at the Sparta Sectional.

“We had to go to overtime to beat Mater Dei,” Belva said. “And beating Pinckneyville was always tough. That was the year they had the 6-foot-10 center, Caleb Rath, who went on to play for Evansville.”

A few of the key players on that 1990 Spartans squad included Ryan Norris, a 2,000-point career scorer, Matt Carpenter and Scott Haley.

One of Belva’s best teams that did not make it past the regional championship was his last team at Waltonville – the 1998-99 team, which went 27-3 overall before falling to a strong Sesser-Valier team in the postseason.

Two of the key players on that squad were Eric Witges and David Shaw.

Belva said it was important to him to load up the basketball nonconference schedule with as many big-school opponents as possible.

“Any chance we got, I wanted us to play up,” the coach said. “And that undoubtedly cost us 20 wins some seasons, but I felt it was more important to play better competition because it would make us tougher to beat in the postseason.”

Belva said his teams competed in both the Eldorado and Nashville tournaments.

“We never won one, but we did make it to the championship game at Eldorado once. I think the kids loved going up against the tougher competition. They left everything they had out on the floor and I couldn’t have been prouder of them for that.”

Speaking of schedule, Belva said Waltonville frequently matched up with Sesser-Valier, Christopher, and Zeigler-Royalton at the Rend Lake Round Robin tournament, which eventually grew into the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

Former Sesser-Valier basketball coach Ron Van Horn said Belva was “one of the best coaches” he ever had the pleasure of coaching against.

“Ed is a special person, who I became friends with years ago, and we’re still good friends today,” Van Horn said. “But when we coached against one another, one of us was likely to lose his temper. We are both so competitive and we had some tremendous games against Waltonville throughout the years. I had the utmost respect for Ed’s teams and their fans.”

Van Horn said Belva strengthened ties between the two schools when he invited the Red Devils to join the Spartans at a summer hoops camp at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

“A lot of the kids started bonding and became good friends after that,” Van Horn said. “And when our Jason Heiman was tragically killed in that car accident in 1986, Ed brought his entire team to the visitation. There were no problems between Sesser-Valier kids and Waltonville kids after that. I credit Ed so much for that. He’s a big reason why our two schools have a co-operative agreement in sports other than boys basketball.”

Not to be overlooked when it comes to rivalries is Woodlawn.

“We had some battles with them over the years,” Belva said. “They were our biggest rival. Between the conference and tournaments, we would often play them four or five times a year. And those games, wherever they were played, were always packed.”

Reflecting back upon his coaching days, Belva said there isn’t much, if anything, he would change.

“I made so many friends over the years through coaching,” he said. “And I had so much help from assistant coaches, parents of players, and others from within the community. Basketball has always been very important at Waltonville and I’m glad to have played a small part in the program’s success. Believe me, I would do it all over again if I could.”

One of Belva’s basketball assistants – Gil Bernard – enjoyed similar success coaching the baseball team at Waltonville.

“Gil did a great job with that program,” Belva said. “They were consistently a winner.”

Belva, who had some baseball coaching experience of his own, said small schools require more hands-on help than schools with larger enrollments.

“When you work at a small school, you end up doing a lot more than coaching one sport,” Belva said. “I became athletic director and also coached girls softball (15 years) and helped out with baseball and golf. I found that to be quite enjoyable, too, especially after a long and tiresome basketball season.”

Today, Belva, now in his early 70s, spends his free time as an usher for the St. Louis Cardinals. He can usually be found in the center field section.

“You wouldn’t believe how many former players, coaches, and officials I have run into at the ballpark,” Belva said. “I’d like to think this is a pretty cool retirement gig.”

Belva, who is now single and has resided in Trenton the last 12 years, has two adult daughters – Kelly Owens of Woodlawn and April Hammer of St. Louis – as well as one adult son, Quinn, of Bloomington.

“I don’t have any regrets when it comes to my coaching career,” Belva said. “I was so fortunate to coach at a place where I was allowed to coach without any outside pressure. I was a pretty intense guy and there were times I was pretty hard on my players, but when the game was over, it was over. I cared a lot about my kids.”