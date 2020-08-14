Where are they now? | Benton's Andrew Mitchell rekindles his love for golf

“Once I left Benton for Florida, it really became a culture shock,” Mitchell said. “As far as golf went I was on my own. Living on my own like that I had to learn about self discipline and getting comfortable being by myself.

“I didn’t start getting burnt out on playing golf until I turned pro. I began worrying about finances, living and where I’m spending my money. There were a couple of times I slept in my car.”

One of Mitchell’s fondest senior memories of playing under Scott Simpson at Benton was competing against his coach's son, Thomas, in the Class 1A state finals. The two friends ended up tying, but Mitchell put that experience right alongside his 2009 sophomore team that placed second in state.

“I helped Reggie Norman out for a year or two as an assistant coach and he keeps a lot of stats on Benton golf,” Mitchell said of the Rangers' current coach. “Benton has seen about 60 or so collegiate golfers ... not bad for a high school of about 500 kids.

“Scott Simpson was a really good coach in regards to getting us in a lot of tournaments with good competition to prepare us for the state tournaments. His son is one of my best friends and it was pretty cool competing against him in state.”