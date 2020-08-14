Where are they now? | Benton's Andrew Mitchell rekindles his love for golf

January marked a fresh start for Benton’s Andrew Mitchell once he decided to reapply for his amateur status in golf following a pro career that was a dream cut short.
Mitchell was a standout golfer for the Rangers before bouncing around multiple colleges, that included Murray State, John A. Logan, and Southern Illinois University for his final two years. Mitchell played under longtime Salukis coach Leroy Newton in his junior year before Justin Fetcho took over his senior season.
The lack of coaching stability Mitchell endured is not an easy task.
“Justin knows what it takes to get to the level his players want to be at,” Mitchell said. “By my senior year, I wasn’t over it, but I didn’t have stability in college coaches. Justin is a good player himself, whether he’ll admit it or not, and it was nice having a college coach you knew wanted you to succeed.”
Mitchell made a name for himself in Benton once he became the first golfer to three-peat at the Benton Gold Cup. He captured his first one in 2013 and won the 68th Gold Cup in 2015 by three shots.
The accomplishment came right before Mitchell decided to turn pro and pack his bags for St. Petersburg, Florida.
“Looking back at that experience, it was awesome,” Mitchell said reflecting on his three Gold Cups. “This past year was my first time playing in it since the last time I won. It’s always nice playing in front of friends and family.”
Mitchell couldn’t remember if he shot a 64-65 or 65-64 last year at the Gold Cup. He said he’d like to think he shot better on the back nine, but it’s clear the 27-year-old still has game.
A golfer's talent certainly doesn’t come without hard work and determination. Mitchell’s main focus has always remained around improving his short game throughout the years. The next being course management, which challenged his transition between high school to college.
“Growing up in Southern Illinois compared to college, the courses I played on were more difficult than what I was used to,” Mitchell said. “Your short game can never be good enough, I don’t care who you are, but you also need to be able to navigate ways around a difficult course.”
Mitchell worked at Benton Country Club growing up where he grew closer to his fiance, Alyssa Williams. He now works as a loan officer at the State Bank of Whittington.
Becoming a loan officer was never in the cards for Mitchell, but it has ended up being a blessing in disguise after living in Florida for three years. Mitchell would travel home during the summers to play in tournaments outside of the professional competitions he was used to.
Mitchell was accustomed to traveling a lot with his father, David, serving in the Air Force and working at Delta Airlines for 29 years. His mother, Daphne, runs the cosmetology program at Rend Lake college, while his older sister, Dria Markel, lives in Carterville as a substance abuse counselor married with two children.
“Once I left Benton for Florida, it really became a culture shock,” Mitchell said. “As far as golf went I was on my own. Living on my own like that I had to learn about self discipline and getting comfortable being by myself.
“I didn’t start getting burnt out on playing golf until I turned pro. I began worrying about finances, living and where I’m spending my money. There were a couple of times I slept in my car.”
One of Mitchell’s fondest senior memories of playing under Scott Simpson at Benton was competing against his coach's son, Thomas, in the Class 1A state finals. The two friends ended up tying, but Mitchell put that experience right alongside his 2009 sophomore team that placed second in state.
“I helped Reggie Norman out for a year or two as an assistant coach and he keeps a lot of stats on Benton golf,” Mitchell said of the Rangers' current coach. “Benton has seen about 60 or so collegiate golfers ... not bad for a high school of about 500 kids.
“Scott Simpson was a really good coach in regards to getting us in a lot of tournaments with good competition to prepare us for the state tournaments. His son is one of my best friends and it was pretty cool competing against him in state.”
Mitchell remembers riding alongside his father on a golf cart growing up sporting his plastic set of clubs. Mitchell began training in Kentucky with his swing coach Todd Trimble during high school, which normally ran on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
“Every golfer I know has hit a wall from playing golf too much and just wants to experience the social life that other kids had growing up,” Mitchell said. “I spent the majority of my days practicing, which is what you have to do in order to become successful at anything.”
Mitchell now hopes that COVID-19 is done by next year so that he can revisit his January tournament schedule. While preparing for a wedding and remodelling their house, Mitchell and his fiance recently found out they’re expecting a baby.
“I’ve certainly had a lot going on,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully, we’ll be welcoming a son to this world in February.”
