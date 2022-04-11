Where are they now? Carbondale's Les Taylor was a force on the court

The story of Les Taylor may be one of the more fascinating ones retold in Southern Illinois.

For those who saw him play, Taylor has ascended to legendary status when it comes to basketball skill.

And perhaps deservedly so. The mere mention of his name draws gasps and smiles from those who saw him in action.

For those who did not see the former Carbondale standout play in the late 1960s or at Murray State University in the early 1970s, they apparently have been cheated of a great opportunity.

Simply put, Taylor was a scoring and rebounding machine - and he did it with flair.

There have been several phenomenal basketball players who roamed the hardwood at Carbondale Community High School over the years - guys like Mel Hughlett, Gordon Welch, Johnny Fayne, Terry Silas, Craig and Stephen Bardo, Troy Hudson, Rashad Tucker, Justin Dentmon, Devontavius Payne and so many more.

All played at the collegiate level and some even played professionally.

But as great as all of those players were, Taylor was quite possibly the best of the bunch. And if you listen to men of a certain age, it's not even close.

Taylor (CCHS Class of '69) didn't begin his career as a Terrier until his junior year when new head coach Walt Moore spotted him in P.E. class and invited him to a tryout. Taylor hadn't gone out for the team his sophomore year. He had previously played at Crispus Attucks High School (for Black students) in Carbondale before students were fully integrated into CCHS.

"Maybe I'm too close to the situation to qualify as an unbiased opinion, but to this day, Les Taylor is the best basketball player I have ever seen," said Hughlett, a freshman on the Terriers when Taylor was a senior.

The late 1960s was a time of great team success for the Terriers. In 1967, the team placed second in the state. In 1968, they advanced to the Elite 8 before falling to Chicago Crane, 64-63, in overtime. In 1969, they advanced to the Sweet 16, falling one game shy of the state tournament in Champaign. Taylor performed admirably on the latter two teams. Against Crane, for example, he scored a team-high 28 points.

As for Hughlett, he enjoyed quite a successful career in his own right and went on to play at SIU. But he would much rather talk about Taylor than himself. He makes no secret of it that he idolized the man.

"One cold winter night in Harrisburg his senior year, we were involved in an unexpected, tough up-and-down game with the Bulldogs," Hughlett said. "We simply couldn't pull away from them. They shot the ball very well and things didn't look very good for us. But that's when our 6-foot-3, 190-pound center (Taylor) decided to take the game into his own hands. We won the game and Les ended up with a statline of 43 points, 38 rebounds and seven blocks.

"To this day, I don't think there has been that complete a game played by any Illinois high school player," Hughlett said. "His 38 rebounds was the state record for several years and is still No. 2 today more than 50 years later."

Hughlett added that Taylor caught the eye of former SIU All-Americans Walt Frazier and Dickie Garrett, who led the Salukis to an NIT championship in '67 and went on to experience successful careers in the NBA.

"They loved Les and respected his talents enormously. I will go so far as to say that I think Les Taylor is the most underrated player in IHSA history."

Hughlett certainly isn't alone with his appraisal of Taylor.

Former Terriers teammate Doug Woolard was quite complimentary.

"I’ve been blessed to play with, coach, coach against and watch a considerable number of high school players over time," said Woolard, a longtime Terriers coach. "Les Taylor is one of the most, if not the most dominating player I ever had the pleasure of playing with and watching."

Tim Ricci, the all-time leading scorer at West Frankfort, was two classes behind Taylor but competed against him both as a freshman (1968) and sophomore (1969).

"Les was the best player I ever played against in high school," Ricci said. "He was quick and so strong. He was a good shooter from 15-to-18 feet in and he could jump out of the gym. Too many people don't realize just how great a player he was."

Ricci added that Taylor was a friendly adversary.

"Les knocked me down one time going for the ball and helped me up to my feet. Very sportsmanlike. I remember one time at our place he scored more than 20 points in the fourth quarter alone (finishing with over 40 for the game). We still beat them that night, but it was one heck of a performance. He scored all their points that quarter. Another time in Carbondale, he sprained an ankle and came back and played as though he were never hurt. He jumped so far from the free-throw line I thought he was going to dunk it."

Had he dunked the ball that night, a technical foul would have been called on him. Back in those days, dunks were a violation of the rules, even at the collegiate level. About the only time you would see one was in pregame warm-ups when the officials weren't observing. Fans especially enjoyed it when Carbondale played Mount Vernon because that is when Taylor would have a dunk showdown with the late great Nate Hawthorne of the Rams. Hawthorne would go on to play at SIU and three additional years in the NBA.

Although Taylor denies it today, Hughlett said that his good friend often fashioned a tooth pick in his mouth when warming up, which only enhances the legend, if true.

Asked to describe himself as a player, the now 71-year-old Taylor was as quick to make his point as he was attacking the hoop.

"Very intense. I had a strong desire to win and enjoyed playing the game," he said. "I played with my friends and people I met at school."

Taylor said he grew up on the northeast side of town and learned how to play basketball from those older kids already making a name for themselves on the playground.

"I learned from watching guys like Eddie Wright, a small, but outstanding guard who played at Attucks, and Thomas Reynolds, who moved out to Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he played with Earl "The Pearl" Monroe (later to be an NBA star). When Thomas was there, nobody even knew who Earl Monroe was. That's how good he was."

Taylor didn't fancy himself as a standout player when he began playing with the Terriers.

"I thought I was OK," he said. "I did have the ability to leap."

Taylor said he and his teammates were always trying to reach the little X above the rim and near the top of the fan-shaped backboard when jumping in pre-game warm-ups.

"At first, the goal was just getting a finger on it, and then it was getting your whole hand on it, and then getting your whole hand above it. That was pushing pretty close to 12 feet if you could do that," he said.

As good a leaper as Taylor was, he was an even better scorer and rebounder. Good enough to set the school record for most points in one game. He notched 51 points his senior year at the Salem Invitational Tournament. Like his rebound record, that record still stands today.

Taylor said while it "feels good" to still own a couple of premier school records in basketball, he realizes that records are made to be broken.

"I would hope that some young player comes through and breaks them," he said. "They aren't meant to last forever. I hope I get a chance to see it happen in my lifetime."

Asked what he misses about those late 1960s Carbondale teams, Taylor said the thrill of competition and the friendships that were developed both on and off the court.

Taylor completed his Carbondale career with selections as All-Conference, All-South, All-State and All-American.

Days at Murray State

Taylor chose Murray State over his hometown university –SIU – as well as Houston and Wyoming to name a few.

"I didn't like SIU at the time because I lived here in Carbondale," he said. "I just didn't want to go. I wanted to leave the area, not that Murray, Kentucky is that far from here, but it was far enough."

Taylor enjoyed four years of great success at Murray State University (1969-'70 through '72-'73), although the NCAA would not allow freshmen to compete on the varsity team in those days. That didn't stop him, however, from dominating play when practicing against the varsity players.

Taylor averaged 22.4 points-per-game in freshman games and was named "Athlete of the Year" at the annual sports banquet for leading a highly successful freshman team. In fact, the freshmen beat the varsity in a public scrimmage.

As a sophomore, Taylor (who grew to 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds) averaged 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He followed that up with strong junior and senior seasons.

As a junior, he averaged 25.6 points per game and scored as many as 39 points in a single game, winning Most Valuable Player honors at the Evansville Holiday Tournament. He finished eighth on the NCAA scoring list and was selected Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference.

As a senior, Taylor averaged 22.4 points per game and earned his second straight Player of the Year award with the OVC.

According to a report from the Murray Ledger & Times posted on the MSU basketball website, the late Cal Luther, who coached the team when Taylor played, described the former Terrier and Racer as "the most complete player I've ever coached and one of the best I've seen."

Taylor was enshrined in the MSU Hall of Fame in 1987.

The university's Associate Athletic Director, Dave Wilder, said Taylor's 25.6 points-per-game scoring average his junior season ranked best in school history when he was at MSU and still ranks fourth best today, 50 years later.

Moreover, Wilder said Taylor was only the third player in OVC history to win two Player of the Year awards with Clem Haskins and Jim McDaniels of Western Kentucky University being the others. Since he graduated nearly 50 years ago, only four other Murray State players have won multiple awards (Jeff Martin in '88 and '89), Popeye Jones ('90 and '91), Marcus Brown ('95 and '96) and Isaiah Canaan (2012 and 2013).

The Racers never did win the league title when Taylor played, but did finish second twice in '71 and '73. When Taylor had completed his college career, he ranked as the fifth all-time scoring leader at the school and is still 16th today. Needless to say, had he been allowed to play with the varsity as a freshman, he would rank substantially higher than 16th today.

Taylor's 562 career field goals in only 70 games is still second (as of 2022) all-time at MSU in per-game average at 8.0 per game. He is second behind only Claude Virden (1967-70) who averaged 8.7 per game in 71 games.

Taylor is 12th (as of 2022) in career-made free throws at 353.

His 16-rebound game against William Jewell College in 1973 was among the best single-game performances at the time.

"What stands out is that we were very competitive in a very good conference that included Western Kentucky who had an All-American 7-footer in Jim McDaniels. We would beat them and they would beat us. Good competition."

At the conclusion of his senior year in 1973, Taylor was in a rare group of players that were drafted by both the NBA and ABA. The Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA made Taylor the 12th Murray State player to be selected in the NBA Draft as the fifth pick in the ninth round.

His contemporaries include Benton native Doug Collins (Illinois State University), who was the No. 1 pick overall.

Imagine just how strong the South Seven Conference was in the late 1960s when Taylor, Collins, Hawthorne and Marion's Greg Starrick all played at about the same time.

The Kentucky Colonels of the ABA chose Taylor in the seventh round, but he never played a game as a professional other than exhibition games with the Colonels.

Taylor earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice at MSU.

POST MSU

Taylor later accepted a job as a probation officer in Denver, Colorado, a position he held for 20 years and then went to work for the state of Colorado as a mid-level manager for at-risk youth at a juvenile treatment facility. That is where he stayed until his retirement in 2012 when he moved back to Southern Illinois.

Taylor, who embraced the Muslim faith in his 20s, changed his name as far back as 1975 to Karim Hamid Abdullah after studying various religions when he was in college.

"When I got out of college, I decided to make the transition," he said.

Taylor/Abdullah said that while he was familiar with one of the most famous American Muslims, Muhammad Ali, he copied his name after a professional basketball star - Kareem Abdul Jabaar, who was formerly Lew Alcindor.

"I changed my name just a little bit after he did. I didn't know Kareem personally. I only got a chance to meet him once in Denver when he was still playing with the Lakers, but I did know Muhammad Ali. I met him in Chicago and Denver at several functions. He would go around doing magic tricks. He was just a people person. I had several conversations with him."

Today, Taylor/Abdullah, now 71, stays busy by doing ministry work in the Muslim community and helps run a food pantry. He sometimes makes visits to the federal penitentiary in Marion to speak with the prisoners.

Taylor resides in Carbondale with his wife, Shewanda. The couple have two adult children, Karim Jr., and LaRhonda, and two grandchildren, Khalil and Saniyah.

Asked if he reflects much upon his basketball days, Taylor/Abdullah says not much.

"The only thing I really miss was making the decision to go ahead and stop playing," he said. "When I went to the Colonels, I stayed there until after the exhibition season was over, but that didn't work out. There was no guaranteed contract for me. I had the opportunity to play for a couple of European teams, but at that point, I just changed my mind and gave up on the game. I made peace with my decision to leave. I had a good career."

