Where are they now? Dentmon keeps basketball dream alive

Carbondale’s Justin Dentmon is keeping his basketball dream alive, dialing up 3-pointers for a Purdue alumni team called Men of Mackey in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) held in Columbus, Ohio.
TBT is a 24-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised by ESPN. Fans can jump on Twitter and catch highlights of Dentmon dropping 33 points in a recent game on July 5.
Dentmon graduated from CCHS in 2004 before turning down local college offers to take his basketball talents to a prep school in Massachusetts. Dentmon’s decision to play at The Winchendon School opened up scholarship offers that landed him a spot to play at the University of Washington.
Dentmon is joined by three other teammates on the Purdue alumni team that never suited up for the Boilermakers, but that wasn’t going to keep him from playing.
“I’d always wanted to play in the TBT,” said Dentmon. “My friend Matt from Indiana teamed up with his friend Ryan Kay, who's actually our coach. I got the call from them because the team was looking for a guard and I wasn’t going to sit around and do nothing.”
Dentmon succeeded in college as a Husky before going undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft. On April 21, 2012, Dentmon was awarded the then NBA D-League's Most Valuable Player Award before earning 10-day contracts to play for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks. After playing just eight games in the NBA, Dentmon decided to put his health first and call it quits — a decision that wasn’t easy.
“I hurt myself early on in the NBA and had to tell myself that I just wasn’t going to do that anymore,” said Dentmon. “Once I got the opportunity to play in the NBA it became about longevity. Guys like Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili didn’t say much, but taught me a lot about how to take care of your body.
“They stayed in their own lanes. Coach Popovich would always tell you how it is, but he’s also sarcastic and likes to joke around. It’s one of the most professional sports organizations I’ve ever been a part of.”
Dentmon joined a tough group of Terriers back when he was a freshman playing for coach Jim Miller. Once Dentmon became a senior he helped lead the Terriers' 2003-04 team to a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.
He was the top scorer in the state tournament in Peoria scoring 78 points in just three games. Dentmon averaged a team-high 22.1 points per game and totaled 773 points in his senior season. That year he earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State 1st team, the class AA All Star 1st team and was named the South Seven Conference MVP.
Dentmon was mentored by his older friend Aaron Lee back in high school. He credits Lee for helping him become a man and for working out with him before school started. The two friends later teamed up to transform the old Carbondale Bowen Gym Community Center into the Dentmon Center located on West High Street.
“This gives me an opportunity to share my journey with kids and give them hope that they can make it out,” said Dentmon. “Basketball is a tool to help these kids excel at life and I’m using all the resources I have to help.”
Basketball has allowed Dentmon to travel the world and play the sport he loves for teams in China, Turkey, Lithuania, Lebanon and now France.
Dentmon is now 34-years-old and is hopeful to keep playing until he’s at least 38 — he calls it his “Stephon Marbury Goal." Watching him play you’ll see the same scoring guard that learned how to pick and choose his spot on the court from all-time greats like his former college teammate Brandon Roy.
Roy, also known as B-Roy, was a lethal scorer and future Hall-of-Famer in the eyes of many playing for the Portland Trailblazers before his NBA career was derailed by injuries. The importance of health was a lesson that Dentmon learned from Roy back when they were Huskies.
“Roy is one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” said Dentmon. “Going up against him everyday in practice made me better. The biggest jump from playing in high school to college was the difference in physicality and I wanted to be at the same level of strength as everybody else. He helped me learn how to take a backseat to focus on staying healthy and injury free.”
