Where are they now? Dentmon keeps basketball dream alive

“This gives me an opportunity to share my journey with kids and give them hope that they can make it out,” said Dentmon. “Basketball is a tool to help these kids excel at life and I’m using all the resources I have to help.”

Basketball has allowed Dentmon to travel the world and play the sport he loves for teams in China, Turkey, Lithuania, Lebanon and now France.

Dentmon is now 34-years-old and is hopeful to keep playing until he’s at least 38 — he calls it his “Stephon Marbury Goal." Watching him play you’ll see the same scoring guard that learned how to pick and choose his spot on the court from all-time greats like his former college teammate Brandon Roy.

Roy, also known as B-Roy, was a lethal scorer and future Hall-of-Famer in the eyes of many playing for the Portland Trailblazers before his NBA career was derailed by injuries. The importance of health was a lesson that Dentmon learned from Roy back when they were Huskies.

“Roy is one of the best players I’ve ever played with,” said Dentmon. “Going up against him everyday in practice made me better. The biggest jump from playing in high school to college was the difference in physicality and I wanted to be at the same level of strength as everybody else. He helped me learn how to take a backseat to focus on staying healthy and injury free.”

