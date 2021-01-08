Where are they now? Goreville's Miller found her faith after high school sports

GOREVILLE — Shelbey Miller, now Johnson, has come a long way from her playing days as a Lady Blackcat on the softball diamond.
Now at the age of 26, Johnson and her husband Kevin became parents two weeks ago when they welcomed their baby Elizabeth to the world. The young family now resides in San Diego, Calif. as the Johnson’s approach their two-year wedding anniversary this June.
“It’s a lot of fun being a mom,” Johnson said. “My husband and I enjoy parenthood because there’s a lot of trial and error everyday and we’re learning as we go.”
Nine years ago Johnson was hoisting Goreville’s first ever state championship trophy in softball after defeating Payson (Seymour) in the championship game, 6-0. Her efforts as a student-athlete participating in four sports saw her named The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2012.
“There really was a lot of buildup between my freshman and senior year,” Johnson said. “Each year we kept getting better and at the beginning of my final season our team knew we could be special having girls like Sydnee Rushing in the pitching circle — we just didn’t want to jinx it by saying anything.”
Johnson’s team that year finished 34-4 under current Goreville coach Shanna (Massey) Green. The Lady Blackcats shut their opponents out 31-0 between sectionals and the state championship in 2012, exceeding Johnson’s expectations of capping off high school with a story book ending.
“All of a sudden we looked up and had 30 wins making us believe we had a chance at a state championship if we made it,” Johnson said. “Coach Green started holding us to higher standards my senior year leading us to setting goals and doing things to meet those goals.
“I’d say playing high school sports and having Coach Green prepared me the most for life in college.”
Johnson played four years of basketball finishing 101-17 during her career, including three regional and two sectional titles. Her softball teams went 95-35-2, winning two regionals, a pair of sectionals and the state title.
She competed on the golf and cross country teams from her sophomore year on and ranked fifth in her class, achieving high honors through her junior and senior years.
Johnson graduated from Goreville and continued playing softball at Murray State University where she completed a bachelor’s degree in 2016 after studying English Literature and minoring in social work.
During her junior season at Murray State, Johnson batted .345 with career-highs of 14 doubles and 33 home runs. She also scored a career high 38 runs, stole eight bases, and walked 13 times for a .399 on-base percentage.
Johnson became the first-ever Racer in 2013 to record five hits in a single game against Austin Peay. Her experience playing college ball in the OVC under coach Kara Amundson created more memories than she could have hoped.
“Going into college all I heard was that it’s a grind and it took a lot of commitment and dedication,” Johnson said. “What stood out the most was that it exceeded my expectations; I built relationships with players in my conference outside of my coaches and teammates.
“Four years removed, looking back those are the things I cherish the most now.”
After college, Johnson spent three years on staff with her college ministry, Campus Outreach, leading to opportunities such as starting a new region in Denver, Colo. Johnson left her job at the ministry for a position with Amplio Systems as the Church Relations Coordinator in July 2020.
Johnson’s husband originally grew up in North Carolina and still works as an Administration Director for the church ministry. The couple met during a summer training project in 2017 before tying the knot in a more central location for both families — Carbondale.
“Traveling the country right out of college was wild,” Johnson said. “I was away from everyone I’d ever known, but it was the best decision I ever made because it led to meeting my husband.”
Johnson also found her faith at Murray State which led to helping college women through her position with the campus ministry. Continuing the narrative of exceeding her own expectations of life after high school.
“My faith didn’t become important to me until I got to college,” she said. “I met a couple of girls there that had strong faith and I realized I had never explored that part of myself before.
“That led me to becoming a Christian and living the life I do now.”
618-351-5178