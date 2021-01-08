Where are they now? Goreville's Miller found her faith after high school sports

“Going into college all I heard was that it’s a grind and it took a lot of commitment and dedication,” Johnson said. “What stood out the most was that it exceeded my expectations; I built relationships with players in my conference outside of my coaches and teammates.

“Four years removed, looking back those are the things I cherish the most now.”

After college, Johnson spent three years on staff with her college ministry, Campus Outreach, leading to opportunities such as starting a new region in Denver, Colo. Johnson left her job at the ministry for a position with Amplio Systems as the Church Relations Coordinator in July 2020.

Johnson’s husband originally grew up in North Carolina and still works as an Administration Director for the church ministry. The couple met during a summer training project in 2017 before tying the knot in a more central location for both families — Carbondale.

“Traveling the country right out of college was wild,” Johnson said. “I was away from everyone I’d ever known, but it was the best decision I ever made because it led to meeting my husband.”