Where are they now? | Harrisburg's Kirk Thompson remembers playing baseball for his dad

“I hit some home runs, but the game was different back then,” said Thompson. “It was a lot more situational hitting back then, slapping singles up the middle and knocking runners in with balls to the gaps. Watching baseball on TV today seems like it’s either a home run or a strikeout.”

The father-son duo had a mutual understanding when playing for one another. Thompson remembers his fathers words that later earned him a baseball scholarship at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“Dad always said if you can swing a bat they’ll find a spot for you in the lineup,” he said.

Thompson earned his way into the leadoff spot with a career average that hovered around .400. He spent most of his freshman season as a pinch-runner when Harrisburg placed second at state, and then won state as a sophomore under his uncle Joe before taking off as a junior.

Thompson capped off his senior baseball season with a record of 117-30. It only made sense that his father returned to coach his final season.

“I considered it an honor to coach him,” said Jay Thompson. “I’ve heard so many dads say that their kids won’t listen to them and that just wasn’t the case with him. We were able to keep that father-son, coach-player relationship separated and talked about it a lot.