Where are they now? | Harrisburg's Kirk Thompson remembers playing baseball for his dad

HARRISBURG — Kirk Thompson credits his father and longtime Harrisburg High School coach Jay Thompson for teaching him the game of baseball.
“Dad deserves 1,000 articles for every word written on me,” said Thompson. “What he’s given to Harrisburg baseball, Southern Illinois and Illinois in general is unmatched.”
Perhaps, Thompson is referring to his father’s 803 career wins in Harrisburg.
“If you’re picking an all-time list, he’s on every single one of them,” Thompson added.
Thompson graduated from HHS in 2006, the son of Jay and Kristie Thompson. As a three-sport athlete in high school, he earned 10 varsity letters. Four of those letters came from playing baseball; two with his father (2003, 2006) and two with his uncle Joe (Thompson) in 2004 and 2005.
The former Bulldog's other six letters were split between football and basketball. Thompson described himself as a mediocre basketball player, but remembered making a playoff run in football during his senior season.
“That was the first year Harrisburg had been to the football playoffs in a long time,” Thompson said. “I had fun, but baseball was kind of my thing.”
Thompson was better known for his bat in high school. His best statistical season came as a junior when he swung a .440 batting average in-between manning the outfield and playing first base.
“I hit some home runs, but the game was different back then,” said Thompson. “It was a lot more situational hitting back then, slapping singles up the middle and knocking runners in with balls to the gaps. Watching baseball on TV today seems like it’s either a home run or a strikeout.”
The father-son duo had a mutual understanding when playing for one another. Thompson remembers his fathers words that later earned him a baseball scholarship at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
“Dad always said if you can swing a bat they’ll find a spot for you in the lineup,” he said.
Thompson earned his way into the leadoff spot with a career average that hovered around .400. He spent most of his freshman season as a pinch-runner when Harrisburg placed second at state, and then won state as a sophomore under his uncle Joe before taking off as a junior.
Thompson capped off his senior baseball season with a record of 117-30. It only made sense that his father returned to coach his final season.
“I considered it an honor to coach him,” said Jay Thompson. “I’ve heard so many dads say that their kids won’t listen to them and that just wasn’t the case with him. We were able to keep that father-son, coach-player relationship separated and talked about it a lot.
“I remember I was talking to ‘Itchy’ Jones one time and he said something to me I’ll never forget, ‘he’s going to be your son a lot longer than he’ll be your leadoff hitter,’ which I took to heart.”
Kirk is now as a spine surgeon at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics living with his fiancé Carrie McDonald in Memphis, Tenn. Thompson spent four years playing baseball at Rose-Hulman where he met McDonald and made Academic All-American after his senior season.
Thompson later came to a difficult realization on baseball when he had a chance to be drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2010. An experience Thompson shared with his father while working a summer hitting camp at the University of Illinois. The phone rang from their hotel bedroom, and it was Braves scout Terry Tripp.
“Tripp called our room and told me the Braves were planning on taking me in the 19th round,” Thompson said. “He told me the Braves needed a first baseman and I said, thank you very much, but I’m going to medical school.”
Thompson, unknowingly, made his father proud that day.
“Terry called and asked if he could speak with Kirk, so Kirk told him he’d call back in five minutes,” said Jay. “Kirk very maturely said, ‘I’ve loved this, but I’m not going to play in the big leagues and move on with my life doing something I really wanted to do.’ Every baseball kid dreams about having the chance to play professionally and that reinforced to me how grounded he’s always been.
“He’s the kind of kid that when he puts his mind to something, he’s going to accomplish it.”
The Thompson family name can be found all over HHS. Kirk’s twin sister Laura holds the school record in basketball, boys or girls, with 2,067 career points.
He admitted she’s the real athlete in the family.
“(Laura) was by far the better athlete,” Thompson said. “I’ve got my name up there on some team banners but she’s always had her own.”
As far as the Thompson men go, they’ll keep up hobbies such as hunting ducks and rabbits and talking baseball.
