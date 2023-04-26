Bud Wieland is being inducted into the Herrin Tigers Hall of Fame on Monday evening as an athlete and friend of HHS.

As an athlete in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Wieland was one of the best premier distance runners in Southern Illinois. He was a state qualifier in both cross country and track at a time when there was only one class.

It didn’t matter whether you were from a school of 100 or 2,000 athletes, only the best made it to state.

At 5-foot, 90 pounds his freshman season, Wieland wasn’t cut out to play the physical game of football. But he could run – and run – and run.

“I did play basketball my freshman, junior and senior seasons, but cross country (four years) and track (four years) were definitely my best sports,” he said. “I ended up qualifying for state three times in cross country. I finished somewhere between 20 and 25 my senior year. Only the top 10 were recognized back then.”

Cross country also consisted of two miles in length as opposed to the three miles that it is today.

“I think my fastest time was 9:11 on the Herrin course and I was clocked in 9:29 when I won the Southern Illinois district meet,” Wieland said.

In track, there was no two-mile race at the time. The mile was the longest race, and although he ran a solid mile (best time was 4 minutes, 34 seconds), he was even better at the half mile.

“Things were just a lot different then,” said Wieland, now 79. “In the early 1960s, you had to pick only one individual race and one relay, so I couldn’t run both the half mile and mile at the district meet. I chose the half mile and the mile relay team, which I anchored.”

In his senior year, Wieland won the district meet and set a school record in the half mile (880 yards then, but with a time conversion to the present-day race of 800 meters) with a time of 1 minutes, 59.75 seconds. It is a record that still stands today – 62 years later.

“I still remember it like it was yesterday,” Wieland said. “It was May 12, 1961 in Carbondale, which is where the district meet was held. I placed first and qualified for state, but did not place in the top five. Still, I was pretty proud of what I accomplished. I give a lot of the credit to Les McCollum, who was my track coach. He pushed me to be better.”

Even with three state championships in boys track (2007, 2008, and 2010), no Herrin athlete has surpassed Wieland’s mark. And it should be noted that Wieland ran mostly on cinder tracks as opposed to asphalt, meaning that he would have assuredly run a faster time on asphalt if given the opportunity.

“I ran a lot of miles to improve my stamina,” Wieland said. “It was nothing to run up to 50 miles a week. I knew early on that distance was for me. My speed was only average at best for a sprinter.”

Herrin boys track coach James Elliott said it is “amazing, crazy, and rare” that Wieland’s record in the half mile has stood the test of time.

“You look at track and field with the training the last few years, for any record to last that long is unbelievable,” Elliott said. “Breaking the two-minute mark is a truly a milestone. And I think we have some kids now knocking on that door.”

Elliott added that Wieland has been so valuable to him at home track meets.

“He’s done so much for our program here at Herrin ever since I’ve been involved. You can always count on him being there and doing things right.”

After he graduated in ‘61, Wieland passed on a partial scholarship to run at SIU because of the cost and went the military route, enlisting with the Marines. By that time, he had grown to 5-foot-10 and weighed about 135 pounds.

“I spent five years with the Marines as an avionics electrician on helicopters,” Wieland said. “We flew President John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jackie, and family around quite a bit.”

After his tour of duty, Wieland enrolled at SIU.

Wieland graduated there in 1971 with a degree in education and was hired by Warren Township High School.

“I was there all of two years before a job opened up at Zeigler-Royalton and I was hired in ’73. I’ve lived in Herrin ever since.”

Wieland worked 27 years for the school district before retiring in 2000. He coached football and basketball as an assistant at the high school for eight years, coached junior high girls basketball for 17 years and boys track all 27 years.

He married Jan Cornelius – another Herrin native – in 1964.

Wieland wasn’t done with track once he retired. He helped out at home meets in Herrin for more than two decades.

“I usually kept the times for all the first-place runners and I ran all the seeding meetings before the meets started,” he said. “I guess I helped out for about 22 years. This year is the first year I haven’t worked.”

Serious health issues forced Wieland to spend time away from the track.

“Buddy Wieland is someone you can always count on to help with Herrin track,” said Herrin High School assistant principal Andrew Anderson, who worked with Wieland in his previous role as athletic director.

“Bud volunteered countless hours toward running meets for Herrin. His knowledge and expertise of the sport would ease the minds of officials, coaches and athletic directors,” Anderson said. “We knew the meet would be run right and efficiently. Individuals like Bud don’t come around very often. He is truly a person who loves the sport of track. The boys and girls track programs are grateful to have had him around all these years.”

Wieland said there is much he misses about athletics.

“I really miss the competition days when I was young,” he said. “And I miss coaching kids and helping out with meets. I have made many great friends through the years in athletics and wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Always active, Wieland said, when he feels strong enough, he likes to walk with his wife, and occasionally play golf.

“I try to stay in shape the best that I can,” he said.

Herrin Hall of Fame Committee member Byron Kuehner who nominated Wieland for induction, said he was three classes behind Wieland in school and didn’t get to see him run. He has become good friends in recent years.

“To go through all that he has with these medical procedures, I can tell you that Buddy is one tough dude. It’s that Marine mentality I guess. He’s a fighter.”