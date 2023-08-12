ANNA – Three-sport standout high school athlete. Versatile college athlete. Teacher and coach at four different local community high schools. Administrator. IHSA board president. Retired and back to coaching.

One of seven children, Jim Woodward has quite a history in athletics.

The Collinsville native was a multi-sport athlete with the Kahoks in the mid-1970s and accepted a scholarship offer to play football at Iowa State University. After one year there, he transferred to SIU, where he remained on scholarship, and started at outside linebacker.

Playing for head coach Rey Dempsey, Woodward or “Woody” as he is known by most of his friends, added playing tight end to his list of duties his senior year.

“I can say I caught passes from Rick Johnson (SIU Hall of Fame quarterback who would lead the Salukis to the national championship three years later),” Woodward said.

He also played with another Saluki Hall of Famer in running back Andre Herrera.

“I was on every special teams, too, my senior year (fall of 1980). I was even the back-up punter. It was like I never left the field at times.”

Woodward spoke highly of Dempsey.

“Rey was a great man. I really liked him,” Woodward said. “He cared a lot about his players and would even give me steak off his plate when we had our team breakfasts. I remember one time that one of my pads ripped and I asked the equipment guy for a new one. He said he didn’t have time to look for that. Coach overheard and told the guy that I was a starter and that he should give me whatever I wanted.”

Woodward’s connection with Dempsey didn’t end there.

When Mount Vernon High School coach Brad Pancoast called the Saluki leader to ask about a graduating senior with an education background who might be interested in serving as a teacher and assistant coach, Dempsey recommended Woodward.

“I guess you could say that I had a job before I even graduated SIU in 1981,” Woodward said. “I learned a lot from Coach Pancoast. I served as his defensive coordinator and also helped out with the offensive line, defensive line, and linebackers.”

Woodward stayed at Mount Vernon for five years, which also included stints as head track coach and assistant girls basketball coach before accepting a head coaching position in football and track at Eldorado.

After spending three years with the Eagles, Woodward was back on the move again, this time landing at Anna-Jonesboro (1989-90 school year), where he replaced Milt Jung.

“We upset Murphysboro the year I took over and they offered me a head football job and athletic director’s position after that year to replace Charlie Cottle,” Woodward said. “It was a bigger school. I couldn’t say no.”

Woodward coached the Red Devils for 10 years and enjoyed quite the successful run. His teams went 55-41 over that time span, a 57% winning percentage. Five times, the Red Devils qualified for the state playoffs.

“I remember upsetting Du Quoin at their place that first year I was there (1990),” Woodward said. “We had some good teams. We won conference championships in both the Southwest Egyptian and River-to-River conferences.”

One of Woodward’s stronger teams was the 1996 squad that fell to eventual state champion, Carterville, in the second round of the playoffs.

“Unfortunately, our best athlete – Detrick Rogers – blew his knee out against Massac County in Week 8 and we were only able to use him as a decoy,” Woodward said. “It was really a shame. He was probably the fastest kid in Southern Illinois. We still had a chance to win the ballgame, but missed a field goal at the end.”

One of the other star players on that Red Devils team of ’96 was fullback Mark Albertini.

“Coach Woodward was great to play for,” said Albertini, who is now a principal at Carbondale. “He was always willing to help his players out that were struggling outside of school and sports.

“He taught me how to punt and kick while I was in junior high. After high school, I almost gave up football at Murray State,” Albertini said. “I went to visit Coach Woodward the summer after my freshman year there. He talked to me about not giving up and how if I quit, I would always have the ‘what if’ in the back of my mind.”

Albertini said he was fortunate to have Woodward in his corner.

“He was ahead of his time, as well, as a coach. He hosted the first seven-on-seven tournament in the area that I know of and I remember having teams from all over coming to Murphysboro to compete. That was the early 1990s.”

Albertini said an expanded passing game was pretty much foreign to Southern Illinois at the time.

“It was mostly three yards and a cloud of dust. Coach helped usher in the passing era in Southern Illinois with those seven-on-sevens.”

Fred Heinz served as an assistant coach to Woodward all 10 seasons.

“It was one of the best coaching experiences of my career,” Heinz said. “Those ‘90s Murphysboro teams were some of the best in Southern Illinois and Jim was a great coach, mentor and friend. He delegated work to his position coaches and let us do the work. He also demanded perfection.”

Woodward left Murphysboro in 2000 in order to accept an administrative position at Jonesboro Elementary School. He was there for two years before advancing to the high school where he served as principal for five additional years.

He took another step up the ladder thereafter, taking over the reins as district superintendent in 2007 and held that position for seven years before retiring.

While holding administrative positions, he also served the Illinois High School Association board of directors and even spent seven years as president of the organization.

Woodward was a busy guy. He was also involved with the Southern Illinois Coaches Association, the Southern Illinois Football Coaches Association, and Illinois Football Coaches Association.

Although he retired in 2014, Woodward was coaxed out of retirement two years ago to take over the boys golf position vacated by Brandon Bierstadt, who had accepted a job with Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

“I typically spend a lot of time out golfing anyway, so I decided I would help out with golf. I’m now starting my third season,” Woodward said. “We’ve had some success and I expect another pretty strong season this fall.”

Woodward said he has a hard time staying away from athletics.

“I guess you could say that I enjoy being around kids and watching them grow and develop as athletes,” he said. “It is my hope that what I teach them will help make them more successful as adults. And I am proud to see how many of my former athletes have gone on to incredible careers after high school. I still talk with some of them from time to time.”

Woodward added that he owes a debt of gratitude to those football coaches whose coaching philosophies helped shape him into the coach he became – guys like Dempsey, Pancoast, Bob Karnes, Al Way, and John Helmick.

“The game has evolved quite a bit over the years,” Woodward said. “It’s a faster-paced game today and there are a lot more teams that like to spread the offense and throw the ball, and I think that’s great. It keeps the kids interested.”

Woodward and his wife of 36 years, Carmen, have two children - J.R. - who was an All-State quarterback for Anna-Jonesboro and is now systems designer for Best Buy in St. Louis and Jacee, who recently earned her master’s degree in biomedical science.