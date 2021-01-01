Where are they now? Johnston City's Jessa Thomas keeping family tradition alive

JOHNSTON CITY — Jessa Thomas, now with the last name Karcher, was a model student and three-sport athlete for Johnston City in 2013.

Karcher was named The Southern Illinoisan’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year eight years ago after compiling a career softball batting average of .433. The former catcher maintained a GPA that also began with the numeral 4, an important lesson Karcher learned while growing up.

“My dad (Wade Thomas) has coached basketball my whole life,” Karcher said of her father, who is now the principal at Benton Consolidated High School. “I’d say both of my parents promoted being involved in different sports when I was young.”

Karcher had success in discus when she qualified for the Class 1A state track meet her senior season and was also a member of the volleyball team. With softball being her main passion, Karcher played for Lyndell Zanotti as a freshman before Scott Hutchinson took over in her final three years of high school.

Johnston City softball posted a 97-40 record during Karcher’s four years. Her efforts behind the plate and in the classroom earned her an athletic scholarship to play softball for SIU’s Kerri Blaylock following graduation — a friend and mentor whose relationship she still cherishes.