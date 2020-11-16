Where are they now? | Minor had major impact on Bearcats' success

CHRISTOPHER — One year after the Carterville Lions enjoyed an undefeated season in football in 1996, the Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton Bearcats put together one of their own, going 9-0. It was a nice step forward from the previous year's 5-4 mark.
One of the driving forces of that CZR team in 1997 was two-way starter Jeff Minor.
Minor was one of the featured running backs in coach John Kretz's wishbone offense. He was also a standout defensive back, leading the Black Diamond Conference in interceptions and among the league leaders in tackles and fumble recoveries.
"I guess you could say I was a ball hawk on defense," Minor said.
For his efforts, he was named the BDC Most Valuable Player his senior season. Moreover, Minor was selected All-South and First Team All-State.
"I wouldn't have been picked to the All-State team for offense alone (890 yards on 117 carries or 7.6 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns). It was mostly my defense that got me on that team," Minor said. "That and the fact that we went undefeated in the regular season."
A four-sport athlete at Christopher (All-State Honorable Mention and conference MVP at the point guard slot in basketball, plus track and baseball), Minor made his biggest impact on the gridiron.
"I had a few games where I rushed for over 100 yards and another game where I scored four touchdowns, but our offense was designed to spread the ball around," Minor said. "A lot of times I never touched the ball more than 10 times. We had a very talented and deep backfield with Gabe Sveda (quarterback), Jeremy Huie (Second Team All-Stater at running back), Jeremy Furlow (running back) and me. We also had a very good offensive line."
Speaking of the men in the trenches, the Bearcats rotated in and out a combination of Ryan Martin and Michael Kinkaid at center; Mike Menckowski, Matt Bagwell and Rick Beasley at guard; Tony Lamczyk and Ryan Manning at tackle; and Larry Wright, Will Basenberg and Jayson Martin at end. Victor Hargis and Steve Makowan played mostly on the defensive line.
And there was depth at the running back slots, too. Scotty Clark, Donnie Short and Trevor Mazur were all solid players who were not afforded many opportunities to carry the ball in '97, but got their chance to shine for CHS the following year.
"They were all very good. They just had some very good seniors ahead of them," Kretz said. "When that group of juniors was seniors, we went 7-2 and our only two losses were close, including one triple overtime game."
Kretz said the '97 team will always be special to him. It is one of only two Bearcats teams that went unbeaten during the regular season. The other time was in 1979 under Coach Max McDonald.
"That group of seniors in '97 took practice very seriously, and Jeff is one of the big reasons why," Kretz said. "We thought we would be decent, but I knew we would be really good when I saw how hard those kids worked in the off season. They did all the little things well, which helps make a team successful. And Jeff kind of set the tone. Offensively, he was an excellent runner and good receiver. Defensively, he had great instincts and was a good tackler. He was definitely one of the best players I ever coached."
Minor said senior leadership was huge for CZR.
"Our class started competing in sports in the first grade with the 'Little Wheels' basketball program led by Coach (Tom) Wheeler," Minor said. "And we played together and stayed together in pretty much all sports all the way through school."
Minor said one of his fondest memories from his senior year was beating arch-rival Sesser-Valier, in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
"We had already beaten them once in the conference, but they had a pretty good team (6-3 regular season as led by Bryce Gunter) too. We knew we would have to play well to beat them a second time, and we did. It might have been the best game we played the whole season, winning 36-6. I had an interception return for a touchdown in that game."
The Bearcats' season ended the following week on the road at Sullivan.
"They trounced us pretty good," Minor said. "They were bigger than us up front and that made a difference. I remember that we got pinned deep in our own territory on our opening drive and went 3 and out and they scored two plays later. We never recovered from that."
Perhaps as much as the competition itself, Minor said he misses the camaraderie with his former teammates.
"Especially all the pregame and postgame get togethers. We were a pretty tight group."
Minor added that a strong coaching staff led to success, as well. Assisting Kretz were Bill Rogers, Warren Rice, Mike Shapkoff, Marion Rolla, Jeff Gossett, Phil Steinmetz, Mike Monti, and Buddy Velasco.
"What was so special about my senior year was that we won the conference in football, basketball and track," Minor said. "I don't think it's been done since. I know our senior class was very proud of that."
Post CHS
Minor attended Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. and played football there for three years. In fact, he was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a running back his sophomore season. Westminster went 8-2 his freshman year and 9-1 his sophomore year before falling to 2-8 his junior year. Minor switched to golf his senior year.
He graduated with a degree in educational studies and was a student teacher in Fulton before returning to Christopher to accept a job as supervisor with the Franklin County Detention Center in Benton. He held that position for six years before being hired by the Rea Clinic as an electronic health records trainer in 2010. He remains in that position today and travels to 12 different satellite offices within the region.
Minor has also dabbled in coaching. He was both a volunteer and paid assistant in football with the Bearcats from 2003 through 2006 and the head basketball coach from 2007 through 2010.
Jeff and his wife, Molly, have one son, Knox, who is 2. The couple also have another son on the way next March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!