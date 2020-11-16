Where are they now? | Minor had major impact on Bearcats' success

Speaking of the men in the trenches, the Bearcats rotated in and out a combination of Ryan Martin and Michael Kinkaid at center; Mike Menckowski, Matt Bagwell and Rick Beasley at guard; Tony Lamczyk and Ryan Manning at tackle; and Larry Wright, Will Basenberg and Jayson Martin at end. Victor Hargis and Steve Makowan played mostly on the defensive line.

And there was depth at the running back slots, too. Scotty Clark, Donnie Short and Trevor Mazur were all solid players who were not afforded many opportunities to carry the ball in '97, but got their chance to shine for CHS the following year.

"They were all very good. They just had some very good seniors ahead of them," Kretz said. "When that group of juniors was seniors, we went 7-2 and our only two losses were close, including one triple overtime game."

Kretz said the '97 team will always be special to him. It is one of only two Bearcats teams that went unbeaten during the regular season. The other time was in 1979 under Coach Max McDonald.