Where are they now? Nashville's Shawn Rennegarbe was a dominate golfer

Rennegarbe was first introduced to dentistry by her older sister Shaina — a familiar name that SIU golf fans might recognize. After job shadowing her sister, Rennegarbe committed full-time to become a general dentist and has two-and-a-half years remaining before graduation.

She just hopes the 25 to 30 credit hour semesters don’t start catching up to her.

“My college career in golf was a lot different from the career that I’m in now,” Rennegarbe said. “But I think it’s helped me in the fact that even when dentistry school is difficult, it doesn’t stress me out.

“I’ve come to find out that I’m great at time management and good at getting stuff done.”

Getting stuff done on the high school golf course was never a problem for Rennegarbe. Her and former Marion standout Cassie Rushing remain as the region’s only golfers to earn the recognition as ‘The Southern’s Girls Golfer of the Year’ more than twice.

Rennegarbe still remembers the feeling of competing in her Class 1A state tournaments. One of her fondest memories of golfing for Doug Kell at Nashville was when the Hornettes capped off a perfect season with a state championship in Decatur — a perfect way to close out her senior year.