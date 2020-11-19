Where are they now? Nashville's Shawn Rennegarbe was a dominate golfer

NASHVILLE — Shawn Rennegarbe was once an unstoppable force on the golf course.
So dominant that The Southern named Rennegarbe its Girls Golfer of the Year in all four years she attended high school in Nashville.
Since graduating from in 2014, Rennegarbe battled the college ranks at the University of Arkansas where she red-shirted as a freshman due to back and wrist issues. Her next step after being a Razorback was to head north and become a Hawkeye at the University of Iowa.
Rennegarbe golfed in Iowa City for three years before graduating from UI with a degree in biochemical engineering. After college, Rennegarbe decided to hang up her golf clubs and move to Alton where she currently studies at the SIU School of Dental Medicine.
Rennegarbe, now 24-years-old, believes her golf career helped prepare her for a future in dentistry.
“I remember growing up in Addiville and knowing all of your doctors as a kid,” Rennegarbe said. “I think it’s really important to give back to the community in that way.”
After spending her first year at the SIU School of Dental Medicine studying books and learning the sciences of the human body, Rennegarbe most recently performed a dental bridge procedure and is now constructing temporary crowns.
Rennegarbe was first introduced to dentistry by her older sister Shaina — a familiar name that SIU golf fans might recognize. After job shadowing her sister, Rennegarbe committed full-time to become a general dentist and has two-and-a-half years remaining before graduation.
She just hopes the 25 to 30 credit hour semesters don’t start catching up to her.
“My college career in golf was a lot different from the career that I’m in now,” Rennegarbe said. “But I think it’s helped me in the fact that even when dentistry school is difficult, it doesn’t stress me out.
“I’ve come to find out that I’m great at time management and good at getting stuff done.”
Getting stuff done on the high school golf course was never a problem for Rennegarbe. Her and former Marion standout Cassie Rushing remain as the region’s only golfers to earn the recognition as ‘The Southern’s Girls Golfer of the Year’ more than twice.
Rennegarbe still remembers the feeling of competing in her Class 1A state tournaments. One of her fondest memories of golfing for Doug Kell at Nashville was when the Hornettes capped off a perfect season with a state championship in Decatur — a perfect way to close out her senior year.
“High school golf was always fun for me,” Rennegarbe said. “We placed every year in the Top 4, which was a big deal for us. It was fun to be with the other girls and I think those years put Nashville golf on the map a little bit.
“Now I look back and love seeing every time a girl gets a chance to play.”
After qualifying for a couple SIGA Tournaments throughout the years, Rennegarbe began feeling the stress of golf after a while. Growing up in the junior golf program led her to become very fortunate of her parents, Stephanie and Greg Rennegarbe, but accepting that she was burnt out on golf ultimately led her to a different career path.
She said it best, “I was ready to have a normal life after 22 years.” Rennegarbe is set to turn 25 this December with a steady hand on life. Being raised by her father, a farmer and college basketball referee, and her mother, a court reporter, has led Rennegarbe to appreciate the gracious moments of her life.
“I was very fortunate that my parents allowed me to travel,” Rennegarbe said. “There was rarely a weekend where I wasn’t traveling with one of my parents. Every time we traveled to a small place we’d find something cool in Kansas or something.
“That led to me feeling grateful for everything that comes my way.”
