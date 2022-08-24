Where are they now? | Rude stands the test of time as football coach

MARION — It didn't take Mike Rude long to figure out that coaching football was his destiny in life.

As a quarterback at Christopher High School, where he graduated in 1966, Rude was always fascinated with, if not drawn to the game. He enjoyed competing, so much so that he gave college football a try at Southern Illinois University. But when it became evident that he was not going to be an impact player at the next level, Rude asked then-Saluki head coach Dick Towers if he could take advantage of his surroundings.

Perhaps spotting a future head coach in the making, Towers obliged.

"Coach pretty much gave me free access to the football office," said Rude, who went on to graduate from the university in 1970 with a degree in education focusing on history and physical education. "It was then that I decided I wanted to be a teacher and coach football."

It was a bit of a rough start for Rude, who was hired immediately out of college by Wynette High School, now part of the Bureau Valley school district.

"I was at Wynette for two years - two of the worst years of my life," he said. "I was no more prepared to coach football than the man in the moon."

Fortunately for him, Rude was offered a chance to serve as an assistant coach to Rick Zinanni at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, a Catholic school.

"That move turned out to be quite a blessing," Rude said. "I was there for five years learning from one of the best to ever coach the game in Illinois. I coached the sophomore team for three years and was then promoted to offensive coordinator the last two years. I was part of the first playoff team in 1975. We lost to Metamora, a team coached by John Helmick (who later coached at Carbondale and Herrin)."

Ready to try his hand at head coach again, Rude asked his former high school coach, Ralph Davison, to put in a good word for him at Anna-Jonesboro where there was a coaching vacancy.

Needless to say, Rude got the job in 1977. After a rough start with seasons of 1-8, 3-6 and 5-4, he led the Wildcats to their first Southwest Egyptian Conference championship in 23 years in 1980 with an overall record of 8-1. Sadly, that record wasn't good enough to make the playoffs after losing only one regular season game to Murphysboro.

"I was devastated," Rude said. "That 1980 team was one of the greatest groups of guys I had ever been around. We should have made it in."

After sliding back to a 3-6 season in 1981, Rude got the opportunity to take over as head coach of a different bunch of Wildcats - the Marion Wildcats. Milton Jung, who took over for Rude at A-J, would eventually win a state championship in 1984.

In that '82 season with Marion, the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-1 start, but dropped a heartbreaker to Herrin late on a long touchdown run by Brett Esch and finished 5-4 overall.

Under Rude, Marion would string together eight-straight winning seasons. The 1985 team was the first from Marion to qualify for the state playoffs, winning two postseason games before falling 13-8 to Roxana, in the quarterfinal round.

In 1986, Marion earned a share of the South Seven Conference championship. It was the school's first league title in 23 years. Rude's last season with the Wildcats was 1990 when the team finished 3-6.

But where one window closed, another opened. He was hired as junior high principal and head football coach at Johnston City for the 1991-92 school year.

"Normally, you have to get out of coaching when you become an administrator, but when Johnston City offered me the chance to do both, I couldn't turn it down. It was kind of a no-brainer financially, too."

Rude proceeded to coach 16 years at JCHS. There, he won six Black Diamond Conference titles and made 12 state playoff appearances. There were undefeated seasons in 1992 and 2001. Other playoff years included '91,'93, '94, '95, '00, '02, '03, '04, '05 and '06. Twice, the Indians advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

A proponent of the wishbone offense for decades and then later a mastermind of the single-wing offense - the Indians were a strong running team with hard-running fullbacks and at least two quick halfbacks. The quarterback in this offense was always a threat to run, as well.

Rude said that while Steve Lacy of Marion was the best player he ever coached (mid '80s halfback), there were several JC players who were on his short list of top-notch performers, including the only 2,000-yard rusher he ever coached in Kyle Baker, along with Keith Stefan, Mike Overby, Nick Francescon, Paul Johnson, and Steve Ruggeri to name a few.

Rude added that Larry Roberts at Anna-Jonesboro was one of the best quarterbacks he ever coached., an All-Stater as selected by the Chicago Tribune. He was Rude's first of several All-Staters.

"Larry was the first kid of mine who ever played in the East-West Shrine Game," he said.

Rude retired from his administrative position in 2007 and had plans to retire from coaching, too, but found that he was still in great demand.

Vienna School Superintendent Marleis Trover asked him to teach and take over the Vienna-Goreville football program that was just created that year. Rude agreed to the task.

"The first two years we played a freshman-sophomore schedule and then we started playing a varsity schedule in the fall of 2009," he said. "We won our first game on the new field there, and it was the third time I had won a game on a new field with the others being in Anna-Jonesboro and Marion. In 2012, we went to the playoffs and won a game against Sesser-Valier. And then we qualified for the playoffs again in 2013."

Rude left Vienna after that season after accepting a head coaching position at the ill-fated Morthland College in West Frankfort. Like Vienna a few years earlier, Morthland had just created a football program in 2013.

"I was there for about a year and a half," Rude said. "We were playing a JV schedule. I had to handle all the recruiting. It just got to be too much. I did enjoy being around Rich Herrin, though, as he was coaching the basketball team."

Rude had an encore performance with Vienna-Goreville in 2016 and spent the next three seasons going 7-20 when he finally walked away after the 2018 season.

Thinking he was done, Rude received a call from John Shadowens, the head coach at Sesser-Valier, who asked his friend about the possibility of becoming involved as a co-head coach with the Red Devils.

After some discussion, the two agreed to split duties. Shadowens coaches the offense and Rude leads the defense.

And it's worked out pretty well to date.

"We made the playoffs in both 2019 and 2021," Rude said. "This will be my fourth year with the team and my 53rd year altogether (44 as a head coach) coaching football. This is one of the best coaching staffs I have been associated with, even going back to my days at Bishop-McNamara."

Rude has notched 233 victories in his career as a head football coach.

"There's just something special about taking a group of kids in their freshman year and teaching them the fundamentals of the game and then seeing what all they have accomplished by the time they finish up as seniors," Rude said. "The relationships you develop along the way with these young men you never forget. They know that you are there for them if they need anything."

Rude chuckled, stating that some of the first players he ever coached are now about to turn 70 years of age. He is 74.

"Susan (wife of 55 years) wants me to keep coaching as long as I want," he said when asked if he had any idea when he would step aside permanently. "I don't think I would know what to do if I quit. I think I'm going to keep coaching as long as I can get up and down the field and can effectively use the tools and skills I was given to teach kids the game."

Rude added that he can never pay back all that he has learned from so many people along his life's journey as a teacher and coach.

"There have been so many people who have helped me along the way. I just hope that I have, in some small way, helped those kids who have played for me over the years. Seeing them become successful husbands and fathers in life after football has always been more rewarding to me than winning games."