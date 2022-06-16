Where are they now? Shidler was one of Illinois' best shooters

MARION — His hair more gray than blonde these days, sporting glasses with a bit of a beard, he's resembling more a senior citizen than a basketball phenom from the 1970s. Jay Shidler paid a visit to Marion High School on Wednesday touting his new book, "The Blonde Bomber - A Ride With Shide."

Shidler not only autographed copies of the book, but also spoke to those who attended the event and answered questions about his playing days and life thereafter.

Marion was a gathering spot because the Wildcats head basketball coach - Gus Gillespie - and Shidler are both natives of Lawrenceville, Illinois, a small community about 100 miles to the northeast, not far from the Indiana border.

But oh did the boys there know the game of basketball when Ron Felling roamed the sidelines as head coach for Lawrenceville from the 1960s into the 1980s. Felling led the Indians to state championships in 1972, 1974, 1982 and 1983. The last two years were both undefeated seasons.

There was also a third-place finish at state in 1976, Shidler's senior year.

Shidler's story is more significant to people like me, who grew up playing and watching sports in the 1970s. For a brief period in the early-to-middle part of the decade, our family lived in Fairfield, about an hour's drive from Lawrenceville.

At that time, Fairfield and Lawrenceville were members of the Northeast Egyptian Conference, so I got a chance to see Shidler play in person twice - once on the road and once at home during my freshman year. All I can tell you is that Jay Shidler was an amazing talent. Maybe the best I've ever seen at the prep level, and believe me, I have seen some good ones.

He was only 6-foot-1, but never failed to control the tip on a jump ball, always against taller opponents. Of course, back then, there was a jump at the start of each quarter. Not only could Shidler jump practically out of the gym, but could handle the ball like a magician and shoot effectively from downtown. There was no 3-point line during that time period.

For those not aware of just how good Shidler was, let me lay it out for you. He scored over 2,000 career points (2,183 to be precise) despite limited playing time as a freshman. He was a sophomore starter on the Lawrenceville state championship team of 1974. By the time he was a senior, he was averaging 30-plus points per game. The Indians advanced to the state tournament his senior year and he turned that trip to Champaign into his own personal playground.

Known as the "Blonde Bomber" because of his light-colored locks and ability to score from well beyond the top of the key, Shidler poured in a then-state record 157 points over a four-game period (that's the Super-Sectional, quarterfinal game at state, semifinal game at state and third-place game at state). He had 48 points in the semifinal loss and 45 points in the third-place win.

He was recruited heavily by almost every D-1 school in the country, including Indiana, which had just gone undefeated and won the national championship in 1976.

And although Bloomington, Indiana was much closer to home, Shidler passed on Bobby Knight and the Hoosiers and opted for Coach Joe B. Hall and the Kentucky Wildcats. Not exactly a step down in competition.

Shidler then helped Kentucky knock off Indiana in Bloomington his freshman year in what he called possibly his best game as a collegiate player.

"That game stands out because I had 20 points," Shidler said. "I had some other good games after that, but to beat the defending national champs on their home floor after I came so close to going to Indiana, and to do it with my high school coach (Ron Felling) in attendance, that was pretty special.

"Coach Felling came up to me after the game and told me he was proud of me," Shidler said. "I'll never forget that. Ask anyone who played for him and they will tell you how great a coach he was. He got us to where he knew we could be whether we believed it or not. Look at his career stats. Four state championships in 11 years. Won almost 400 games and only lost 88. He was a super guy to play for. I can't say enough about what he meant to me, our school, community of Lawrenceville and that part of the state. In my opinion, he's the greatest basketball coach Illinois has ever seen."

Shidler averaged 8 points a game his freshman season.

The Lawrenceville standout never had the opportunity to become the scorer at Kentucky many experts of the game figured he could be. In short, there was a great deal of talent around him such as Jack Givens and Rick Robey, as well as Mike Phillips and Larry Johnson, and the shot opportunities weren't as plentiful.

That said, he was a part of a national championship team with the Wildcats in 1978, his sophomore season. He went on to average 6-to-8 points a game over his sophomore through senior years.

Back to his high school days....Shidler was not an instant star at Lawrenceville. He did see minutes in virtually ever game his freshman year (1973), but only scored 28 points for the entire season.

"I dressed every game for varsity but one, but that was OK because we had a great team that year," Shidler said. "Between my freshman and sophomore years, we lost some players and I was able to work my way into the starting lineup with the varsity. That kind of opened the door for me. It gave me all the confidence in the world."

Shidler said the Indians were loaded his sophomore year and would go on to win the state tournament.

"I was just kind of a catch it and shoot it guy that year. I didn't have to play inside because we had a couple of really strong inside players, including Rick Leighty."

After another stellar season his junior year (no state tournament, however), Shidler and the Indians were poised for a bounce-back season in '76 - Shidler's senior year.

"We weren't quite as talented as the '72 or '74 teams, but we were one of the smartest teams around," Shidler said. "We knew how to play the game. We all knew one another's strengths and weaknesses. We didn't make very many mistakes. I give a lot of credit to my teammates who sacrificed a lot for me my senior year. I got most of the shots. Defensively, we were very solid. A lot of players don't really like to play defense all that much, but we were good at it. It's hard work, but that was the difference in many of our games. We outworked people."

It should be noted that Shidler's Lawrenceville teams competed for a handful of years in the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. That's how many local fans got introduced to Shidler and his school.

"Carbondale was always a tough tournament to play," Shidler said. "We came in undefeated my junior year, but weren't given much of a chance to win it. But then we beat a good Collinsville team in the semifinals and turned around later that night to beat Chicago Thornridge in the championship game. That was pretty special.

"In my senior year ('76), we got knocked out of the tournament in the second round by Carbondale. They had a couple of really good players that year in Gordon Welch and Johnny Fayne. I think they went on to win the tournament."

At the state tournament, Shidler said his big scoring outburst just happened.

"In the quarterfinals, I didn't shoot the ball well. I scored 37 points, but it took 44 shots for me to do it. That's the most shots I had ever taken in a game," Shidler said. "I think I missed something like 14 in a row that game, but fortunately for me, we were able to win the ballgame and advance.

"The next two games (semifinal round and third-place game)... I guess you could say I was in the zone. It was like I couldn't miss. I was hitting shots from everywhere. It was just one of those days. They don't happen very often, but I'll take it."

Shidler said he has often wondered how things might have been different had there been a 3-point line when he played. At least half his shot attempts, he said, would have been outside the arc.

"I'm not sure how many more points I would have scored," Shidler said. "I've had some people tell me that after watching the video of those two state games, I would have had around 60 points or so each game instead of 48 and 45."

Shidler said his success can be attributed to God-given ability and repetition.

"I guess you could say it was in my blood. My father was a good athlete. My older brother, Dennis, was an outstanding athlete, too. I give Dennis a lot of credit because when he would go to play pick-up games, he would let me tag along. I got to play against guys who were not only older, but bigger, stronger, faster and quicker. That helped speed up my development as a player."

One of Shidler's former teammates, Billy Heidbreder, who was two years older and played point guard on both the '72 and '74 state championship teams for Lawrenceville, described Shidler as a gifted athlete.

"He came from an athletic family. It was truly a pleasure to be on the court with him," he said.

Heidbreder said he can't forget watching the Kentucky/Indiana game on TV in Shidler's freshman season with the Wildcats.

"Kent Benson (Indiana's All-American 6-foot-8 center) was posting up on the baseline and turned around to make a little jump shot when all of a sudden Jay goes skying for that ball and somehow got to it and slapped it out of bounds. I about came out of my chair. How in the heck did he get that high?"

Shidler just writes it off as natural ability. Nothing more, nothing less.

"I'd like to think I was a complete player," he said. "I was more than just a shooter. I could jump and rebound. I could take my man off the dribble to the rack. And I could play defense."

As for today's game, Shidler hesitated.

"I know the game is totally different nowadays," he said. "You have to have it in your heart and your head to put in the work. If you're planning on doing something with your game, maybe get a scholarship or whatever, you have to put in the work.

"I know the distractions today," he continued. "It's tough, but that's where it's got to come from. You have to make those sacrifices. Do what you're supposed to do to get better."

After College Basketball

Shidler admits that his life didn't exactly pan out the way he envisioned after his playing days at Kentucky ended. He did go to Europe and played for a team in Scotland for a while in the early '80s, but eventually made his way back to the U.S. and joined the workforce.

"I did a lot of different things," he said, running down a litany of part-time or short-lived dead-end jobs. He eventually turned to car sales and stayed in that role for several years.

Now semi-retired, Shidler got married last summer to the former Robin Lamb of Lawrenceville. She was at his side Wednesday helping with book sales at Marion. The couple now reside in nearby Robinson where they follow Robin's granddaughter's ballgames. Shidler is hopeful that basketball fans will be interested in reading about his Lawrenceville and Kentucky playing days.

"Jay really bares his soul in this book," Robin said.

"I just hope people find it interesting," Shidler said. "If you're a fan of '70s basketball or just basketball in general, I think you will like it."

Shidler, who didn't initially graduate from Kentucky, did go back to the university where he earned a bachelor's degree in general studies.

Asked what he misses the most about the game, there was no hesitation.

"The competition - all of it," he said. "And the bonding with my teammates. It is so strong and it lasts a lifetime."

