Where Are They Now? Stokes continues to shine on the court at Colorado School of Mines

“It was a lot of fun to get to be creative and set up the hitters for success,” Stokes said of that season. “It was fun to watch a lot of younger hitters succeed. Just being in that moment is fun, and I’m getting to do it here.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How Stokes wound up in Colorado is another story. When she first heard from Orediggers coach Jamie Magalei, Stokes’ first impression of Colorado School of Mines was that it was a “small school in a weird little town.”

As Stokes took the time to learn about her suitor, she discovered two important things: It had the academic background that appealed to her, since her father is a civil engineer, and the volleyball program was one of the best in Division II.

“I came to a camp here, got to play and be around the coaches, and I loved it,” she said. “I pulled the trigger and I’m glad I’m here, with the quality of education and our athletic program.”

Stokes was a freshman All-America in 2018, when she made the AVCA’s DII All-America third team. Last year, she helped the Orediggers reach a regional final before they lost to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Regis 3-0.

Like every college volleyball player, Stokes has had to endure a wait of more than a year before getting to play again, thanks to COVID-19.