Where Are They Now? Stokes continues to shine on the court at Colorado School of Mines

If you’re looking for a starting point to explain the excellence of Drew Stokes, start with her hands.
“Best hands I’ve ever seen,” said Mike Layne, her volleyball coach at Murphysboro.
“They allow me to put the ball where I want it,” Stokes said.
The 2017 Southern Illinoisan Volleyball Player of the Year, Stokes is putting together a terrific college career at Colorado School of Mines, an NCAA Division II school located in Golden, about 10 minutes outside Denver.
Stokes’ stats through two years are enough to give anyone a Rocky Mountain high. She enters Sunday’s season opener against Fort Lewis in Denver with 2,731 assists, an average of nearly 12 per game, and was a Division II first team All-America last year, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
The 5-11 Stokes contributes all over the court. She notched 235 digs last year to go along with 78 kills and a .320 hitting percentage. She also registered 28 aces, using a jump float serve that Layne calls “Division I level.”
Then there’s her mind and instincts, two more areas where Stokes excels. She is such a good decision-maker that Layne turned control of the offense over to her in 2017, the first time in his career he’d ever permitted a setter that autonomy.
“It was a lot of fun to get to be creative and set up the hitters for success,” Stokes said of that season. “It was fun to watch a lot of younger hitters succeed. Just being in that moment is fun, and I’m getting to do it here.”
How Stokes wound up in Colorado is another story. When she first heard from Orediggers coach Jamie Magalei, Stokes’ first impression of Colorado School of Mines was that it was a “small school in a weird little town.”
As Stokes took the time to learn about her suitor, she discovered two important things: It had the academic background that appealed to her, since her father is a civil engineer, and the volleyball program was one of the best in Division II.
“I came to a camp here, got to play and be around the coaches, and I loved it,” she said. “I pulled the trigger and I’m glad I’m here, with the quality of education and our athletic program.”
Stokes was a freshman All-America in 2018, when she made the AVCA’s DII All-America third team. Last year, she helped the Orediggers reach a regional final before they lost to Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Regis 3-0.
Like every college volleyball player, Stokes has had to endure a wait of more than a year before getting to play again, thanks to COVID-19.
“We had one scrimmage in the fall and no games,” she said. “We’ve put in a lot of work and we are so excited to finally play a match against someone besides ourselves.”
Simply put, the environmental engineering major and her hands are ready to work some volleyball magic.
“When the ball goes into those hands, you could never hear it,” Layne said. “It would stop in motion with the flexion of her wrist and shoot out, like the ball that goes into the pillow in that commercial and rebounds out.
“She makes everyone else around her better. She kept us on the map.”