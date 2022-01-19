Where are they now? | Tim Brown was an impact player for Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Much like today, the early 1970s was an exciting time for Murphysboro High School basketball. The wins came by the bunches for coach Tom Ashman who took over the program in 1971.

In his first season at the helm, the Red Devils were 7-17, but that record flip-flopped the following year ('71-'72) to 17-7. In his third season ('72-'73), Murphysboro kicked the door down, vaulting to a 26-3 overall record, which included a Southwest Egyptian Conference title, as well as regional and sectional titles.

The Red Devils' crimson express was eventually derailed in the Super-Sectional game at the SIU Arena by Collinsville - the same team that defeated Murphysboro at the Carbondale Holiday Tournament earlier in the season.

Tim Brown was one of three All-Staters on that Red Devils squad in 1972-73. Jerry Kellum, a 6-foot-2 forward, and Danny Sullivan, a 6-foot-5 post player, both now deceased, were the others. The remaining starters and varsity players on that great team included: Danny Calandro, Ron Barger, Martin Bankhead, Mark Renzaglia, David Pugh, Kent Bozarth, Dan Ward, Rick Pautler and the late Walt McAllister.

A 6-foot-3 forward, Brown began his high school career playing the role of big man and morphed into a shooting guard by his senior year.

"Those days were some of the biggest highlights of my life," said Brown, who moved back into town earlier this year after being away for more than 40 years. "We flourished as a team and as a community back then. I can still remember all the red and gold banners and painted windows on Walnut Street. It was a great time to be a Red Devil."

Now 66, Brown said team accomplishments were what mattered most to him and his teammates, but he is also proud of his individual accomplishments.

"Breaking Kin Lavender's school record of 41 points in a single game my senior year was pretty special," Brown said. "I got 43 in a win against Sparta. My previous best was 39 points my sophomore year at Marion, a game we lost by about 20. What I remember about that game was that I went 19-for-19 from the free-throw line. Steve Waterbury had a pretty good game for Marion, too. He had 34."

For his career, Brown finished with 1,478 points. At the time of his graduation, that ranked him second only to Lavender's 1,501 points set in the late 1950s. Brown is now sixth all-time at Murphysboro as Tommy House (1,599) holds the school record followed by Reggie Tillitt (1,591), Jerry Kellum, one of Brown's teammates (1,515), Lavender and Lamont House (1,500).

"Coach Ashman turned the program around," Brown said. "He had coached us in junior high and then took over the varsity team at the high school my sophomore year. He did a great job of teaching us how to play an effective man-to-man defense and how to switch to another man when the other team set a screen. He also liked to fastbreak. Get the rebound, make an outlet pass, fill the lanes and go. We got pretty good at that, but then again, we were pretty athletic."

Brown, a lefthanded shooter, said he knew his senior year could be pretty successful after the way his junior season finished.

"We beat Charles (Mel) Hughlett's Carbondale team in the semifinals of the regional my junior year and they had beaten us twice during the regular season. We ended up losing to Benton in the finals, but we could see that something special was coming together."

Something special indeed.

The Red Devils dropped only two regular season games in that 1972-73 season. The most memorable win for Brown was the regional championship game at Herrin.

The game was a sellout - a battle of the Southwestern Egyptian Conference champ, Red Devils versus the South Seven Conference champ, Tigers. Some students were actually seated in the rafters above the restrooms as there was no room elsewhere. It was so hot that the floor was sweating as much as the players.

"Herrin had a really good team with Gary Rafe, Bill Green and Joe Hosman. We had a rivalry with them since junior high. We got in foul trouble early in that championship game. I had three myself," Brown said. "But then things turned around in the fourth quarter and we came from behind to win. It helped that Rafe fouled out for them. I will always remember that game."

The Red Devils would tack on two more wins at the sectional, including a victory over Breese Mater Dei in the championship before falling to Collinsville at the Super-Sectional.

"We led Collinsville at the half, but Walt, who was our point guard, fouled out and their top player, Bobby Bone, made 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to beat us. Playing on the Arena floor, though, was a dream come true for many of us. I have to give Collinsville credit. They slowed the game down on us and took us out of our rhythm on offense.

Brown, who averaged 22 points a games as a sophomore on a struggling Red Devils team, saw his scoring average decrease to 18 and 15 points per game the next two years. But that was good news for the team because guys like Sullivan and Kellum were stepping up their offensive games.

Ashman, who coached Brown in junior high, as well as his sophomore through senior years, described his former player as one of the most prominent athletes to come through Murphysboro in the 1970s.

"He was a good quarterback for our football team and probably our best shooter on the basketball team," Ashman said. "With that lefty release, he was just so smooth, and a very good scorer."

Ashman said Brown and his teammates laid the foundation for future success on the hardwood.

"Tim was very coachable. He loved the game of basketball and was quite a versatile player for us. He could play inside or out. As he got older, he became a much stronger rebounder. He was a team player all the way and his teammates admired him."

POST MHS

Brown accepted a scholarship to play basketball at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. He was a two-year starter there, averaging 14 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.

"We had a talented team at Mineral Area," Brown said. "We won the state and regional tournaments and were ranked nationally. I remember one game I had 20 rebounds. I played out on the floor more so than under the basket in college. I was better at feeding the post."

Saying that he was physically battered from years of basketball, Brown gave up the game he loved after his two years with Mineral Area and joined the workforce.

"I had two bad ankles and two bad thumbs. I figured it was time to move on," he said.

Brown moved to Clayton, Mo., near St. Louis, and worked for his older brother as a security guard. Two years later, he moved to San Fernando Valley in California where he worked as a machinist in the aerospace industry for the next couple of decades. He and his family later moved to the Palm Springs area, where he worked until he retired. Brown has four sons - Brandon (college student), Bryan (self employed), Brett (UPS worker) and Brock (hotel restaurant worker).

Brown, who comes from a family of eight, moved back to Southern Illinois earlier this year. His sister, Cathy, resides in nearby Cambria.

"My roots are here in Murphysboro. Once all my boys got through high school, I decided that coming home was the right thing for me to do," Brown said.

Having coached high school basketball around his day job, Brown said that he wanted to keep a hand in the sport that has been his love since he was a child. And the opportunity arose when his former sister-in-law - Karen Jurich - got in touch with him. Jurich coaches the Murphysboro High School girls basketball team and Brown was only too eager to join the staff as an assistant.

"She asked if I would like to help and I said I would be happy to."

Brown said he is hoping to help build a strong girls basketball program and is discussing the idea of a supplemental program through the city's park district.

"Whatever I can do to help," he said.

Brown said he also enjoys fishing and sharing stories with friends and most certainly misses those playing days.

"I miss the game-day excitement and adrenaline rush," he said. "I remember how so many people were proud of me and our accomplishments as a team. We always felt that we represented the city well by going out and competing to the best of our abilities."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0