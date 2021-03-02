Where are they now? | Wheeler rewrote all the records at Christopher

Wheeler first learned the game from his father, Tom, who enjoyed great success coaching the Bearcats. His inspiration, however, was Zeigler-Royalton basketball phenom, Sean Connor, who was five years Wheeler's elder. Connor was also a 2,000-point scorer for his career and took his talent to Notre Dame upon graduation.

"There were a lot of great players in Southern Illinois when I was growing up," Wheeler said. "There was Brian Sloan of McLeansboro, Bruce Baker of Benton, Monte Kuhnert of Du Quoin, Steve Bardo of Carbondale and Lucius Reese of Cairo among others, but Sean was my guy. I idolized him. I wanted to be like him and modeled my game after him. When he went to Notre Dame, I watched every one of his games on video. When he would come home for a visit, he would pick me up and take me somewhere to play. It might be Benton one night and West Frankfort the next. Wherever we could get a game. Sean was like a big brother to me."