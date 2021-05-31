Wild drop first game against USSSA Pride, 10-5

MARION — After dropping the first three games to the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois in the series, the USSSA Pride were looking to avoid the sweep in game four of the weekend Sunday.

The bats showed up for the Pride, as they avoided the sweep and defeated the Wild 10-5. The Pride were able to push across five runs in the top of the first inning. Lauren Regula started the game for the Wild and picked up a strikeout on the first batter. Regula then walked the next three batters in the inning. That would load the bases for Jessica Warren. After falling behind in the count early 0-1, Warren sent a ball over the right field fence for a grand slam to put the Pride up 4-0 with just one out in the first inning.

The Pride loaded the bases up again in the first inning, with a single and two more walks issued from Regula. That would end the day for Regula, and Morgan Rackel would come on to pitch for the Wild. The first batter Rackel faced, Alex Powers, delivered an RBI single that scored Shelby Pendley. The Pride would strand the bases loaded in the first as they led the Wild 5-0 going to the bottom of the first inning.

The Wild started out their half of the first inning with three back-to-back-to-back singles. Victoria Hayward later scored in the inning on an error from the Pride defense making it a 5-1 Pride lead after one.