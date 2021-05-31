Wild drop first game against USSSA Pride, 10-5

MARION — After dropping the first three games to the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois in the series, the USSSA Pride were looking to avoid the sweep in game four of the weekend Sunday.
The bats showed up for the Pride, as they avoided the sweep and defeated the Wild 10-5. The Pride were able to push across five runs in the top of the first inning. Lauren Regula started the game for the Wild and picked up a strikeout on the first batter. Regula then walked the next three batters in the inning. That would load the bases for Jessica Warren. After falling behind in the count early 0-1, Warren sent a ball over the right field fence for a grand slam to put the Pride up 4-0 with just one out in the first inning.
The Pride loaded the bases up again in the first inning, with a single and two more walks issued from Regula. That would end the day for Regula, and Morgan Rackel would come on to pitch for the Wild. The first batter Rackel faced, Alex Powers, delivered an RBI single that scored Shelby Pendley. The Pride would strand the bases loaded in the first as they led the Wild 5-0 going to the bottom of the first inning.
The Wild started out their half of the first inning with three back-to-back-to-back singles. Victoria Hayward later scored in the inning on an error from the Pride defense making it a 5-1 Pride lead after one.
Sahvanna Jaquish led of the top of the second inning with a base hit and would later come around to score on an RBI ground-rule double from Shelby Pendley to put the Pride up 6-1 in the second inning.
The Wild were quick to respond again in the bottom of the second inning as they pushed across two more runs, one of which came on an RBI single by Larissa Franklin. The Wild still trailed 6-3 after two innings of play.
The score remained 6-3 until the fourth inning, where Samantha Show would hit her second home run of the weekend over the right field wall to put the Pride up 7-3. Pendley later walked in the inning and was driven home on a two run home run from Shay Knighten to right center and the Pride were all of a sudden up 9-3 over the Wild.
While nine runs seemed like enough to get the job done, the Pride decided to tack on another run in the top of the sixth inning on another home run from Warren, her second of the night for the Pride.
The Wild were able to add a couple of more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two run home run from Jennifer Gilbert making it a 10-5 game. That's all that would score however, and the Pride would win Game 4 of the series against the Wild 10-5, avoiding the sweep.
The Wild won the weekend series 3-1. The Wild will begin their next series against Team Mexico starting Friday, June 4th, at 11:00 a.m. That will be a four-game series as well for the Wild.