Williams, Salukis rally for MVC win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Down 11?

Sounds like heaven for the SIU women’s basketball team lately.

For the second straight game, the Salukis rallied from an 11-point second half deficit, stopping Indiana State 60-58 on the strength of Shemera Williams’ go-ahead 3-pointer and a layup by Jaidynn Mason in the last 30 seconds.

Williams, playing her second game with SIU after transferring from Southern California, finished with a game-high 18 points. She missed a driving layup after stealing the ball with 54 seconds left, but Mason grabbed the offensive rebound. Given a second shot, Williams connected to give the Salukis their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Mason then stole the ball and scored with 26 seconds remaining for a three-point lead, setting up a wild finish. Quierra Love and Mason each missed two foul shots in the final 14 seconds that could have put the game away.

Fortunately for SIU (5-6, 2-0), Del’Janae Williams missed a pair of jumpers that could have tied the game for the Sycamores (5-6, 0-2). Laniah Randle blocked the second shot and the ball hit out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

The Salukis trailed 52-41 after being outscored 22-14 in the third quarter, but limited Indiana State to six points in the fourth quarter. SIU opened the period with seven straight points and kept the Sycamores off the board for the first 4:14.

At times, the Salukis were their worst enemy. They won despite hitting only 35.7 percent from the field and missing 16 of their 33 foul shots. They were also outrebounded 49-34, but turned 20 turnovers into 22 points and outscored Indiana State 30-14 in the paint.

Ashley Jones finished with 10 points for SIU, which owned a 39-7 advantage in bench points. The game featured a total of 53 fouls and 58 free throws.

DAWG BITES

The result marked the Salukis’ 10th consecutive win at the Hulman Center. That includes two victories during the COVID-19 season two years ago when they played a two-game series in Terre Haute. … Jones had scored at least 12 points in the previous seven games. … SIU plays its first home game since Dec. 7 on Thursday night when it takes on Bradley at 6 p.m. A banner commemorating last year’s MVC regular season championship will be unveiled.