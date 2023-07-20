I’ve come to the realization that I have a skewed view of baseball and softball.

As a kid, my idea of playing ball was playing defense. Hitting? Not so much.

I judged the kids I played against by how well they could hit and throw, not by their acumen at the plate. It really didn’t matter to me if you could hit the ball a mile. I wanted to see you go in the hole at shortstop or run down a deep fly ball in centerfield.

That was reflected in my choice of favorite players.

Dal Maxvill was one of my favorite players growing up.

Maxvill was a light-hitting shortstop. As a defensive player he was occasionally incredible, but always steady. When Bob Gibson pitched, he insisted that Maxvill play shortstop. Hey, if “Maxie” was good enough for Gibson, he was good enough for me.

Through the years, I’ve never been able to shake that affinity for defense.

Over the years, I served as an official scorer at several levels. Fans, players and coaches frequently disagreed with my hit/error decisions.

I used a stringent standard – would it have taken extraordinary effort to make a play? If the answer was no, the fielder would probably be charged with an error. In some cases, both the offensive and defensive player would be unhappy with my decision.

Some might say I should have taken a hint from that reality, but I digress.

It is my contention that a fielder wears a glove for a reason. In the grand scheme of baseball/softball, preventing runs from scoring is a significant part of the winning equation.

I never really agreed with the baseball adage – too hot to handle. Generally speaking, if the ball is hit at you, you’re supposed to catch it. Granted, there are exceptions. I’d give some leeway on short hops blasted just in front of you, or ridiculously hard hit balls to the backhand side.

However, for the most part, I was a “you touch it, you catch it” kind of scorer.

I scored outfielders equally rough. Granted, I wouldn’t score errors if an outfielder had to leave his/her feet to make a play, sprawled forward to make a play in front of them or ran into the wall. But, if the ball disappeared into the webbing of your glove, even after a considerable run, you should catch it.

If I were indecisive about a call, my final standard was asking myself this question – “If that had been me, would I have been upset that I didn’t make the play?” If the answer was yes, the play went down in the book as E-6.

This all came to mind after watching the Cardinals split a doubleheader with Washington last Saturday.

There were some offensive heroics during the day, most notably a three-run Brendan Donovan homer that tied the first game just moments after the Cardinals made three errors to hand the Nationals a three-run lead.

However, at the end of the day, the things I remembered most were three amazing defensive plays.

In the first game, third baseman Nolan Arenado tracked a fly ball directly down the third base line. Watching the ball over his shoulder, he changed directions a couple times before snapping the ball out of the air on the dead run.

The degree of difficulty was off the charts.

In the nightcap, Alec Burleson made a leaping catch at the left field wall after covering a lot of ground to save several runs. Later in the same game, rookie right fielder Jordan Walker covered about 12 feet on a diving lunge to catch the ball just before it hit the turf.

All-three plays – eye-popping.

Even I, on my crankiest day, wouldn’t have considered scoring an error on any of those plays.