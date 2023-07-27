The game of baseball was virtually unchanged for 100 years … at least that’s what I’ve been led to believe.

I can’t be certain, I wasn’t around to watch the game in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

The game began its transformation following Bob Gibson’s dominant 1968 season. Gibson finished 22-9 that season with a microscopic 1.12 ERA. He led the National League with 268 strikeouts.

Perhaps the most amazing part of those statistics is that Gibson lost nine games despite giving up barely one run per game. Obviously, Gibson was not the only dominant National League hurler that year. More than 25 National League starting pitchers had an ERA under 3.00 in 1968. The American League had another 23 starters with ERAs 3.00 or lower.

As a result, baseball lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10 inches in an attempt to inject more offense into the game.

That started baseball’s evolutionary process. The American League added the designated hitter in 1973. By the mid-1990s, baseball had changed dramatically from the game I had watched as a youngster.

The game was no longer about strategy and figuring out how to scratch out a run. It was about guys like Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds bashing home runs with unprecedented regularity.

The look and role of players changed as well.

Gone were the pesky little hitters who did whatever they could to get on base. Gone were the base stealers, the guys who could get down a bunt, execute a hit and run or even hit behind a runner. Now, we’ve reached the stage where singles are almost frowned upon.

Pitching has also evolved. The wily pitcher who works the corners and changes speeds. They’ve become extinct. It was just a few years ago that every team had an ancient junk-balling left-handed specialist. They’ve been replaced by guys who throw 98-100 mph.

So, what will the game look like in 20 years?

I really don’t know. At times, it seems as if baseball is reverting to an earlier era when players had more defined roles. However the game changes, it will likely be a fairly rapid change. Every game played in this era can be seen on television. Baseball, and all other sports, cater to the fans.

The baseball we see today is apparently what most fans want to see.

Baseball is not alone in that regard. Football and basketball are on the same evolutionary track.

Remember fullbacks and post-up centers?

I do, but the memories are fading.

The games are evolving so that all players are interchangeable, scoring is almost instantaneous and defense is a necessary evil.

The biggest change in football is time management. Rules have been changed to maximize offensive potential, but at a strategic cost. A 10-point lead with three minutes remaining used to be fairly comfortable. Move the ball on the ground, move the chains three times and the game is over.

In today’s game, three first downs might take 45 seconds off the clock.

The quest to make players interchangeable, in all sports, has certainly brought more athleticism to the games. But, it’s also brought a homogeneity that I find annoying. Virtually every game is played at the same pace with the same strategies.

Are the games better?

That’s open to debate, although battle lines clearly seem to be drawn along generational lines.

Today’s games are filled with spectacular plays. But, at what point does the spectacular become mundane?

That is the reason our games will keep evolving. The only question is, what’s next?