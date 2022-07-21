With Racers, MVC gain top teams, fan base

When Murray State accepted the Missouri Valley Conference’s invitation to join for the 2022-23 school year, its new league didn’t just gain a Top 25 men’s basketball program, NCAA Tournament-level softball team or even a top rifle program.

It gained one of the nation’s most passionate fan bases.

If you don’t believe that, just ask the folks in Nashville or Evansville who in recent years smiled ear-to-ear and rubbed their hands together during the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

See, Racer fans travel and travel well. They show up in big numbers, especially when their team is championship-level.

“We used to turn Nashville blue during the conference tournament,” said men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, who’s starting his second stint at Murray State this year.

“The streets will be paved in blue and gold at Arch Madness,” predicts women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner.

Those things don’t happen unless your program has a winning tradition. And the Racers certainly established one during 74 years in the OVC. Since 1986-87, they’ve had one losing season, going 16-17 in 2016-17.

The next year, they latched on to a guard from Sumter, S.C. The nation knew him soon enough as Ja Morant. It took him about a month into his college career to threaten a triple-double.

Murray State went 26-6 that year and 28-6 the next year. Morant was must-see TV by the time he carved up SIU in December 2018 at Banterra Center. Magic Johnson made the trip to Evansville to watch Morant at the OVC Tournament in March 2019, making him the biggest celebrity this side of John Higgins to appear at the Ford Center.

Morant has lived up to every expectation and then some in the NBA. He’s made the Memphis Grizzlies into a legitimate title contender during his three years in the league. He averaged 27.4 ppg and 6.7 assists this year.

“We have an 8,000-seat arena and Ja Morant sold it out every game his sophomore year,” Turner said.

The departure of Morant did little to slow the Racers. In their OVC swan song, they went 31-3, went unbeaten in conference play and stopped San Francisco in an epic first round game of the NCAA tourney.

Coach Matt McMahon, as coaches like Mark Gottfried, Mick Cronin, Billy Kennedy and Prohm did before him, cashed in with a new job at LSU. Prohm, who went from Murray State to Iowa State for six years before being dismissed following a two-win 2020-21 season, has quickly recruited almost an entirely new roster that some feel will contend for the MVC crown.

The Racers’ adjustments figure to come more off the floor than on it. The OVC featured plenty of bus rides short enough to excise hotel room stays. Most of their trips will require overnight stays and some will mandate flights.

The closest major airport to Murray is Nashville, Tenn., a drive of nearly two hours. There’s also the fact that most OVC games were women-men doubleheaders. That almost never happens in the MVC.

And it’s not a figment of one’s imagination to say that Racer teams may be in for a shock when they step off a bus on a January night in, say, Cedar Falls or Valparaiso and take a fresh whiff of some 5-degree air that might feel about 20 below zero.

“Every trip we take will be new to us,” Turner said. “There’s a lot of stuff we have to figure out – what games we bus to, what games we fly to. It’s a process our staff will have to go through.”

But in the end, it’s a process Murray State officials couldn’t pass up. The Racers’ athletic program had outgrown the OVC. It was time to take their shot and try their hand in a more prestigious conference.

And MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson, for one, believes Murray State is the right fit at the right time.

“With Murray State, we have a program that was consistently ranked in the top 25 last year,” he said. “We all know about their program in basketball.”