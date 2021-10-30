Women's Basketball | Salukis cruise to exhibition victory over Millikin

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team took an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a 85-37 victory in exhibition action against Millikin University on Saturday afternoon.

Southern never trailed, starting the first quarter with 12-straight points before the Big Blue tallied their first bucket. The Salukis led by a score of 25-10 after 10 minutes of play, and held Millikin to just four points scored in the 2nd quarter.

Makenzie Silvey led Southern in scoring with 21 points, while Abby Brockmeyer notched a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Salukis dominated the boards, corralling 55 rebounds to Millikin's 22. Brockmeyer led in rebounds, followed by Awa Keita and Laniah Randle, who each tallied six.

SIU shot 48.4-percent as a team, led by Silvey, who went 9-of-11 from the field. Randle added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Four Salukis totaled double-digits in points, as Silvey, Brockmeyer and Randle were joined by Caitlin Link with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Southern forced 21 turnovers and finished with 11 steals, led by Quierra Love with three. The Salukis' defense was stifling, as they allowed Millikin to make just 10 field goals for the game.

The Salukis begin the regular season on the road at Tennessee on Wednesday, November 10, with tip-off slated for 6 p.m. CT.

SIU's home opener will be Wednesday, November 24 at 12 p.m. against IUPUI.

