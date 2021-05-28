Youth Athletics | Carbondale's McCoy giving back with KashKlickKids flag football league

Once homeless and living out of his car, Carbondale native Kevin McCoy Jr. is giving back to his hometown with his new "KashKlickKids" Youth Flag Football League.
The 37-year-old recently moved back to Carbondale in April and decided right away to create a flag football league after living in San Diego. Located behind the 200 block of the Field Apartments on South Lewis Lane, McCoy welcomes kids of all ages to come out around 2 p.m. on Saturday’s, have fun and compete in a safe manner.
“All kids are welcome just because I want them to run around and play football,” McCoy said. “Some weeks it’s 14 kids where we run 7-on-7’s and other weeks we have more kids than we have flags.”
McCoy prides himself on providing a safe environment for kids to throw the football around, work out, warm up and get their rest when they need it. Games are played up to seven points with halftime at four points, while practicing safety and social distancing with masks.
Parents shouldn’t be alarmed when they see kids take a knee for another injured player and then stand up to applaud the player after recovery. McCoy likes teaching teamwork and learned about the game during his youth playing Pop Warner-Youth-Football.
“We’ve been doing this for about a month but kids are already hyper competitive and it’s fun to see them get fired up when it comes to winning by two points,” McCoy said. “I remember being a kid going to Thomas Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School in the 7th grade.
“I just want to give back right now because I have nothing. I’m trying to get more people involved in Carbondale and Marion and maybe play other apartment complexes if they could have a team of 14 to 17 kids.”
After each game, McCoy and his team provide everyone with a little afternoon lunch. His menu of choices normally features hotdogs, snacks, water, nachos, orange slices and Capri Sun pouch drinks to wash it all down.
McCoy has the full support of his family behind him. His mother, Starla Alaman Howard, works as the CEO, director, president and team mom while his sister, Tanesha Marie Davenport, works as a league ambassador.
“My mom provides me with everything, even if I don’t have the funding,” McCoy said. “She was big on the idea of starting this and even ordered the flags to get the stuff going.”
“We just want kids to have a safe environment that they can come out and play in to stay out of trouble,” Howard said. “We want to show them that it’s okay to lose in parts of life, like sports, and still find a positive outcome and have fun with their friends.”
Kids currently play on the backlot of the Field Apartments with cones set up to replicate actual football sidelines and flags fastened around the kids’ waist. McCoy directs traffic with the blow of a whistle with his two-year-old nephew playing alongside boys and girls up to the age of 14.
McCoy’s do-it-all team and cheer mom, Tierra King, is hoping to get even more girls involved. The environment is set up for kids to do whatever they want. Whether that’s playing in the game, playing catch off to the side or potentially joining the cheer group that McCoy and King are working on.
“Right now, if it grows, I want to do practices every Wednesday and Thursday with games on Saturdays,” McCoy said. “We want it to continue over to basketball and have our own jerseys like a Boys & Girls Club.”
McCoy’s sister, Tanesha, currently works at one Boys & Girls Club location. McCoy has remained unemployed throughout the pandemic, but has dreams of growing his product and potentially coaching at a Boys & Girls Club one day.
McCoy highlighted his grandmother, Earnnestine Howard, as the “root of his family tree.” He’s hoping to make a name for himself by giving back and making his family and community proud.
“There’s no limit to it,” McCoy said. “I played football in San Diego with guys like Dominic McGuire and Reggie Bush that made it pro. I look at my life and understand that I made different choices than those guys did. I just want to give these kids something to look forward to and just to have Reggie Bush video chat these kids one day would be special to them.”
