Youth Athletics | Carbondale's McCoy giving back with KashKlickKids flag football league

Once homeless and living out of his car, Carbondale native Kevin McCoy Jr. is giving back to his hometown with his new "KashKlickKids" Youth Flag Football League.

The 37-year-old recently moved back to Carbondale in April and decided right away to create a flag football league after living in San Diego. Located behind the 200 block of the Field Apartments on South Lewis Lane, McCoy welcomes kids of all ages to come out around 2 p.m. on Saturday’s, have fun and compete in a safe manner.

“All kids are welcome just because I want them to run around and play football,” McCoy said. “Some weeks it’s 14 kids where we run 7-on-7’s and other weeks we have more kids than we have flags.”

McCoy prides himself on providing a safe environment for kids to throw the football around, work out, warm up and get their rest when they need it. Games are played up to seven points with halftime at four points, while practicing safety and social distancing with masks.

Parents shouldn’t be alarmed when they see kids take a knee for another injured player and then stand up to applaud the player after recovery. McCoy likes teaching teamwork and learned about the game during his youth playing Pop Warner-Youth-Football.