Youth Sports | Carterville will again host Sandlot Baseball Camp

CARTERVILLE — Young boys and girls interested in playing baseball this summer under the tutelage of Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Famer Ron Shelton will have the opportunity to participate in his Sandlot Baseball Camp July 11-14 at James Street Park in Carterville.

The camp is open to youth ages 7-13 at a cost of $110 per camper. Each participant will play three games per day and be educated on the fundamentals of the game by Shelton and his staff, which will include Tri-C Elementary School Principal Doug Owens and some former Carterville Lions players.

"This will be our second year of the camp in Carterville," said Shelton, whose son, Derek, is a former SIU player and now the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "Last year, we had 60 kids participate at the James Street location. We're hoping for an even larger turnout this year."

Shelton explained that games run an hour in length.

"Everything is very regimented," he said. "We pick new captains every day who then pick the teams. The pitching is handled by our staff. The idea is to have the kids play a bunch of organized pickup games. There is no parental involvement other than cheering from the stands."

Shelton added that the camp does not get underway until after city leagues have concluded play and should not interfere with travel ball either.

Campers should bring glove, bat, and cleats with them. The entry fee will include a camp T-Shirt. A rain date of Friday, July 15 has been set aside if needed.

Games each day of the camp run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Spots are limited.

For more information or to register for the camp, Shelton can be reached at rlsrocket16@verizon.net or by calling him at 813-476-4840. Registration deadline is Friday, June 24 or sooner if the camp is full. All forms and payments are due the first day of the camp.

