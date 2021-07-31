Springer 2 HRs, Manoah wins in return, Blue Jays beat KC 4-0

TORONTO — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City Saturday for their third straight win.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn't pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto's first series following the All-Star break.

Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters.

Springer jumped on Mike Minor's first pitch of the game and hit it into the second deck in left field, the 40th leadoff homer of his career.

Springer went the other way off Minor (8-9) in the third, a two-run drive to right-center. The home runs were his 10th and 11th of the season, and gave him 16 career multi-homer games.

The Blue Jays have hit an MLB-leading 157 home runs this season.

Toronto made it 4-0 in the sixth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single and Marcus Semien followed with a triple past a diving Michael A. Taylor in center field.