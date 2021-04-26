Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington's streak at 8

WASHINGTON — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan's jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise's best streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.

Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. He has 175 career triple-doubles, six behind Oscar Robertson's record.

There were 29 lead changes and 17 ties in regulation. DeRozan missed a fadeaway over Westbrook to end regulation that rimmed out. DeRozan ran back down the court and Westbrook chased after him before the two smiled and had a laugh.