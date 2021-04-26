Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington's streak at 8

WASHINGTON — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.
DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan's jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.
Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise's best streak.
Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.
Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. He has 175 career triple-doubles, six behind Oscar Robertson's record.
There were 29 lead changes and 17 ties in regulation. DeRozan missed a fadeaway over Westbrook to end regulation that rimmed out. DeRozan ran back down the court and Westbrook chased after him before the two smiled and had a laugh.
Alex Len had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. Anthony Gill had a career-high 13 points off the bench. Rui Hachimura returned after missing four games with a sore knee to score 13.
SUNS 118, KNICKS 110: At New York, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Phoenix capped a grueling road trip with a victory that snapped New York's nine-game winning streak.
Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Beaten a day earlier by Brooklyn, they fell behind by 15 quickly in this one before gaining control in the fourth quarter.
Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.
RAPTORS 112, CAVALIERS 96: At Tampa, Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and Toronto pulled away in the second half for a win over depleted Cleveland.
Kyle Lowry contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six.
Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points. Jared Allen had 15 points and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have lost five of six.