St. John's upsets No. 23 UConn as teams renew rivalry

STORRS, Conn. — Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John's players in double figures and the Red Storm came from behind to upset No. 23 UConn 74-70 on Monday.

Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leader scorer, had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Rasheem Dunn scored 11 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu chipped in with 10 for the Red Storm (8-7, 3-6) who won for just the second time in five games.

R.J. Cole scored 18 points and Tyrese Martin had 14 for UConn (7-2, 4-2), which played its third consecutive game without leading scorer James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.

UConn led by as many as 14 points in the first half and held the lead for the first 33 minutes of the game. It was 35-32 at the half and the Huskies extended that to 49-41 after a 6-0 run.

Alexander tied the game at 59 with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Earlington gave the Red Storm their first lead of the game, 64-62, with just over four minutes left.

Champagnie's driving layup made it 71-67 with 1:17 left, and St. John's held off the Huskies down the stretch.

