Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers

But it was Edmonton that struck first through its fourth line and fifth shot, with 21 seconds remaining in the period. Jujhar Khaira rounded the goal, drawing the attention of three Canadiens on the wraparound attempt while Shore was left alone on the doorstep to stuff home the rebound for his third of the season.

Price robbed Alex Chiasson from close range on an Oilers power play midway through the second period. Price did again on another Edmonton man-advantage late in the period, stopping Leon Draisaitl and then stacking both pads to deny Chiasson.

Moments later, Nurse overpowered Price with a shot from the point with 11 seconds remaining in the period and four seconds left on the power play. It was his 13th goal of the season, moving him past Arizona's Jakob Chychrun (12) for the league lead among defensemen.

JETS 4, SENATORS 3: At Winnipeg, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg to a victory over Ottawa.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Ottawa lost for the third time in four games. Ryan Dzingel had a goal and an assist for the Senators (13-22-4), and Josh Norris scored a power-play goal in the third period. Anton Forsberg made 42 saves.

